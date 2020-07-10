RENSSELAER — The state of Indiana’s re-opening plan includes five phases. The IHSAA’s plan of action to kickstart fall athletes will be done in three.
Phase 1, which began Monday of this week, will continue through July 19, with Phase 2 to follow July 20 to Aug. 14 if there are no COVID-19 complications.
Phase 1 for the fall sports season — which includes football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, girls’ golf, boys’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ cross country and volleyball — limits 15 hours per week for conditioning on school grounds. No sports are to be held on Sunday, which has long been an IHSAA requirement.
Locker rooms will not be utilized in this first phase. Students should report to their activity in proper gear and return home immediately to shower when finished.
Restrooms will remain available for student/athletes and staff, but social distance will be encouraged.
Only fall sport athletes will be allowed on campus and no contact is allowed for contact sports and no physical contact between student athletes should occur with any conditioning or drills.
No competitions with other schools — RCHS’s football team normally participates in 7-on-7 events in the summer — are allowed.
Groups for sport-specific workouts will be limited to no more than 20 athletes at a time in one location or facility for outdoor and indoor activities based on available space to allow appropriate social distancing principles of six feet. However, conditioning workouts can be of a larger size if athletes are able to follow social distancing.
Workouts should be individually focused initially before being moved to small groups with social distancing maintained.
“Focus should be on conditioning and allowing student athletes to become comfortable in current sports environment,” according to Phase 1 requirements.
No sport may have more than two activity days per calendar week and a schedule to follow will be provided by the Rensselaer Central Athletic Department. Schedules must be provided 10 days prior to activity.
Sport activities are limited up to three hours per day with a maximum of six hours per week. Conditioning is limited to four days per week and sessions may be haled multiple times each day, with each session limited to two hours.
Student/athletes may attend only one conditioning session per day.
Schools will not provide any transportation to and from activities and free weight exercises in the weight room will not be conducted.
The IHSAA also provided consistent guidelines for all three phases, including:
• Students who prefer to wear a face covering for activities while participating will be allowed if doing so does not appear to be a health risk. Athletes who are not engaging in an activity should wear face coverings if social distance is difficult. Coaches, medical-related staff, athletic directors, security staff, supervisors, etc. will wear face coverings unless under rigorous activity or it poses a health risk.
• Only essential student athletes, student participants, coaches, medical staff, related supervisors, directors, and security should will be in attendance at scheduled practices or meetings. • Prior to participation, all first-time student athletes are required to have an IHSAA pre-participation physical for the upcoming school year. Returning student athletes are not required to obtain a new IHSAA pre-participation physical but should complete a 2020-21 IHSAA Health History Update Questionnaire and Consent & Release Certificate prior to participation.
• All students will be trained to identify signs and symptoms of the Covid-19 virus along with the coaching staff prior to participating in workouts, rehearsals, or practices.
• All students and staff will be pre-screened for signs/symptoms of Covid-19 prior to participating in workouts, rehearsals, or practices by answering questions and temperatures will be checked by athletic trainer or school personnel once per day at school prior to starting practice. The use of an infrared forehead scanning thermometer will be used for all screenings. Each coach and athlete’s daily screening will be documented
• If an athlete is found to be practicing without receiving daily screening, the athlete should be suspended from rest of that practice.
• Sports equipment can be used by multiple individuals. If equipment is shared, including sports balls, weight room facilities, non-wind instruments, etc., this equipment will be cleaned prior to use and immediately following usage. Responsibility for cleaning will be clearly outlined and appropriate training on how to accomplish this task along with and PPE will be provided.
• Hand sanitizer should be readily available to student athletes and coaches during practice.
• Athletes should have no celebratory contact (high five, fist bump, elbow bump, etc.) between athlete-athlete, athlete-coach, or athlete-medical staff.
See a complete summary of guidelines and what can and can’t occur during the three phases on the Rensselaer Central School Corporation website.