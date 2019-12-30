WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior Samantha Martin will be joining big sister Sarah on the Indiana University Northwest women’s basketball team next fall after signing her letter of intent to commit to the RedHawks.
“Sam” Martin, who has excelled at basketball, track and cross country for the Kougars, looks forward to moving on to playing at the collegiate level.
“I wanted to keep playing basketball in college,” said Martin, “and I worked out several times in open gyms with some of the girls and it just felt right.”
Martin will major in sports medicine on the campus.
RedHawks coach Ryan Shelton was enthusiastic about signing Martin, whose sister is a starting guard as a freshman.
“We got to know the family after signing Sarah a year ago,” said Shelton. “Samantha is a good fit for our program. She’s a great kid and very coachable.”
An ankle injury slowed Martin to a handful of games last month, but the 5-foot-9 forward still averages 9.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the 11-5 Kougars. She is one of the team leaders in steals at 3.3 per game.
She served as one of the team’s top reserves last season when the Kougars collected their second straight sectional title and fourth straight conference crown.
Samantha was joined for her signing by Shelton and current coach Doug Nelson, as well as parents Paul and Kris Martin, and siblings Alyssa, Sarah and Tyler. The entire KV girls’ basketball team was there to celebrate as well.