DeMOTTE — The 39th annual Rotary Ramble 5K race will kick off at 8 a.m., CST, on Saturday, Aug. 11.
Greg Fieldhouse returns in the position of race director, having taken over two years ago from long-time organizer and race originator Char Groet. Fieldhouse and the ever-efficient staff of volunteers are busy preparing for the race.
Usually, between 500 and 600 runners and walkers are expected for the race, and that doesn’t include the numerous little tykes that take part in the free Pee-Wee fun run held after the official race.
The race is most notable for its “trophies” of authentic wooden shoes, which are given to the top three male and female overall winners as well as the top three finishers in each age and special run or walk division. Raffle prizes will also be awarded before the results.
The race starts in front of DeMotte Elementary and heads south on Halleck before turning right onto 15th Street (C.R. 1200 North). The course again turns right onto Oakwood Drive and then right again onto County Road 1225 North. It then follows 1225N to where it turns left onto Hickory. The final turn is a right onto 9th Street S.W. where the participants make a final elevation climb towards the finish near the DeMotte Branch of the Jasper County Public Library.
The course is USATF certified and high school athletes may participate without losing any eligibility as long as they obtain a waiver from their athletic director. There are three water locations and split times are given at each mile.
The cost to participate in the race is as follows: For pre-registration online or by mail postmarked by Aug. 3, it is $20, which includes a wicking T-Shirt or $22 for online registration after Aug. 3. Family discounts are available which reduce the fee for children 14-and-under to $12 each with a paid full-price parent registration before Aug. 4 and $14 each after.
Onsite registration on the day of the event costs $25 with a T-Shirt or $20 without. However, there is no size guarantee if onsite registration is used.
Registration forms may be obtained at DeMotte State Bank in DeMotte, the DeMotte and Wheatfield branches of the Jasper County Library, Varsity Sports, Anytime Fitness, Tysen’s Grocery or online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=3816&eventId=312170 or through http://www.thtiming.com.
T & H Timing will again be providing the timing, making results almost instantaneous to the runners and walkers. Complete results can be found on their website. The race will use Ultra “On the Bib” disposable timing tags.
On-site registration and check-in will occur in the DeMotte Elementary School Gym either on Friday, Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. or the morning of the race from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m.
The Pee-Wee Run is for children aged two through eight. Pee-Wee registration is on the day of the race from 7:45 to 8:50 a.m. in front of Fairchild House. The first Pee-Wee race will begin at 9 a.m. and children will run different distances depending on age group. There is no cost and everyone is a winner.
The Rotary Ramble is sponsored by the DeMotte KV Rotary, which is a chapter of Rotary International. Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Over 35,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.