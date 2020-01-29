RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used a 19-0 run in the first quarter to erase an early deficit and coast past visiting North Judson, 63-47, Tuesday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers (6-7) trailed 4-2 before a 3-point basket by senior Alex Gull kick-started his team’s deciding scoring surge.
Six different players contributed to the run, with Jacob Hillan knocking down a 3-pointer, Josh Fleming hitting two free throws and Camden Chapman, Brody Chamness and Tate Drone hitting shots.
Jacoby Tiede-Souza came off the bench to convert a three-point play.
The Jays could never recover, though they did cut the lead to seven in the third period. RCHS’s biggest lead was 19 points late in the fourth.
Rensselaer held the Jays 16 points under their average (63 ppg.) for the season. North Judson (7-7) was just 18 of 58 from the floor (31 percent) and had just one player, senior Cooper Hochstedler, score in double figures.
Hochstedler scored right at his average of 24 points per game, hitting 10 of 25 shots. He had 18 second-half points and added 12 rebounds and four steals.
Junior Josh Fleming had 24 points on 7 of 14 shooting for the Bombers. He was 8 of 9 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds and four assists.
Gull had 13 points and nine rebounds and senior guard Noah Bierma hit his only shot of the night in the second half and added seven rebounds and four assists.