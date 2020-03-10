WINAMAC — Sticking to the defensive game plan proved fruitful for Rochester coach Rob Malchow and his Zebras.
With his team trailing by seven points to start the fourth period, Malchow thought about ditching the 3-2 zone against Rensselaer Central in the Class 2A championship game at Winamac.
Rensselaer forced two other sectional opponents — North Newton and Delphi — to come out of zone defenses in previous games and that opened up driving lanes for the Bombers in the fourth quarter of both games. They outscored North Newton, 29-9, in the fourth quarter in Tuesday’s win.
“At one point when we were down seven, we talked about going man-to-man,” Malchow said. “But I said, you know what, let’s not abandon the plan with four minutes to go in the game. For example, I thought Cass abandoned their plan too early against Winamac (in a first-round sectional loss) and spread the floor. Rensselaer attacks the basket so well. We just decided to stay in the zone, made a couple of plays, got a couple of steals and it worked out.”
With Rochester defenders collapsing and digging at the ball whenever junior Josh Fleming or senior Alex Gull entered the lane, they were able to force turnovers or tough, off-balance shots.
Consequently, the Bombers hit just 1 of 8 shots from the floor in the second overtime and committed three turnovers. Rochester hit 2 of 3 shots on its end of the floor and added six free throws to pull away for a 60-52 win in double overtime.
“I feel like our guys did everything they could,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “They left everything on the floor. I was pleased with our effort. I was pleased with what we did all season long. I think we’re all completely destroyed at this point to lose the way we did. But give Rochester a lot of credit. They came out in a zone and stayed very true to that zone. We tried multiple ways to get through it and couldn’t find ways to crack it.”
Rochester (12-10) advances to the Lapel Regional where it will face Blackford (21-5) at 12:30 p.m., EST. Rossville (18-7) will play Wapahani (20-5) in the first game at 10:30 a.m., EST.
Blackford is coached by former Kankakee Valley coach and Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Hoover.
It is the Zebras’ fifth sectional championship in 16 years. The Bombers were hoping to end a 15-year sectional title drought.
The Bombers appeared to be in business with a 45-38 lead with four minutes left in regulation. With the game tied 32-32, senior Jacob Hillan hit three free throws to kick-start a 13-6 run that featured three baskets by Gull, a three-point play by Fleming and a free throw from senior Noah Bierma.
But the Bombers were held scoreless for nearly four minutes in regulation, which allowed the Zebras to put together a run of their own.
“We were able to put a little lead together and I thought we had something,” Pulver said. “But they flipped another switch, they jumped us and we dropped the ball a couple too many times.”
Rochester junior Grant McCarter was the catalyst, scoring 10 of his team’s 20 fourth-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch. Junior Kyle Reinartz hit two baskets and the Zebras were 6 of 7 from the foul line in the fourth to tie the game at 45-45.
Rochester had the final shot in regulation, but it fell short at the buzzer to force the first overtime. Both teams played to a 5-5 standstill in the first extra period before Rochester dominated the second overtime.
“It turned out in this sectional, it was just the two best teams going at it,” Malchow said. “Instead of 32 minutes, it takes 40 and we were fortunate to knock down one more shot, get a little lead and hit our free throws. It could have gone the other way.”
Rochester hit 13 of 21 foul shots in the game to 9 of 13 for the Bombers.
A strong defensive effort in regulation and the overtime periods paved the way for the Zebras to collect the program’s 33rd sectional title. They faced Rensselaer in four straight sectional tournaments from 2004-07, going 3-1 in those match-ups.
Saturday’s win gives the Zebras a 2-0 record in sectional title games against the Bombers.
“Honestly for me, this is my 12th season with the guys,” Malchow said. “Our fifth sectional championship. This one was the hardest. It was just an up and down season with injuries, illness, but yet it turned out to be a blessing because we got Blake (Hughes) some time when maybe he wouldn’t have got it if a couple of guys hadn’t got sick. Maybe it was a blessing in disguise.”
The three-man officiating crew let the Zebras bump and claw at the Bombers with no repercussions any time the ball entered the paint. A couple of Bombers ended up on the floor after they were bumped going to the rim.
Officials did call three and-ones against the Zebras, but blew very few whistles on drives to the rim late in the game. Instead, they let the aggressive play continue into the overtime periods.
Gull had a game-high 20 points for the Bombers, hitting 9 of 17 shots from the floor. Both Fleming and sophomore Tate Drone added 10 points each and Hillan finished with eight. Bierma had eight rebounds and three assists and Gull had six boards.
McCarter had 18 points for the Zebras, with all coming in the second half and overtime periods. He was 8 of 8 from the foul line.
Hughes added 14 points and six rebounds and Reinartz had eight rebounds.
With the way the game was called, Pulver and his staff tried to find areas on the floor that Rochester couldn’t cover.
“We were drawing up plays on the side that would open us up and they did a nice job of stymying it,” Pulver said. “They took away the gaps we like to go into. It made it difficult to move the ball. Even at the end, we got to the rim and they didn’t go. A couple free throws, a couple lay-ups and it’s a different end.”
With the loss, the Bombers said their goodbyes to four seniors, all starters, including Bierma, Gull, Hillan and Camden Chapman. They helped RCHS build a 14-11 finish, including seven wins in the final nine games.
“These seniors have been fantastic,” Pulver said. “I appreciate what they’ve done, how they worked together, how to be good teammates … They showed our young guys how to work hard and how to dedicate themselves.”