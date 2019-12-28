GREENCASTLE — All-tournament performer Jessie Ringen led Rensselaer Central in scoring in both of its games Friday at the Greencastle Holiday Tournament.
Ringen, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, had a game-high 18 points in the Bombers’ 47-41 consolation win over host Greencastle (2-9).
She had 10 points in the fourth quarter when RCHS (6-6) rallied from a 33-25 third-quarter deficit. Rensselaer outscored Greencastle, 22-8, in the fourth to finish 1-1 on the day.
Senior Sydney VanMeter had 12 points for the winners and senior Lexi Healey, who was named second-team all-tournament by coaches, added eight points.
In Friday night’s finale, Sullivan (10-3) beat Orleans (10-4) by a 50-41 final for the tournament title. It was Sullivan’s seventh straight victory.
The Golden Arrows opened the tournament with a 46-38 victory over RCHS in the morning session. Ringen had 15 points for the Bombers, who couldn’t rebound from a 34-19 third-quarter deficit.
Healey and VanMeter had eight points each.
The Bombers are off until Jan. 9 when they travel to Lowell. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
—————
Lady Kougars win opener
at Twin Lakes tourney
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley overcame less-than-stellar shooting to beat Logansport, 45-36, Friday night and advance in the winner’s bracket of the annual Twin Lakes Tournament.
The Kougars (10-4) hit just 32 percent of their shots, including 3 of 24 from 3-point range, to beat the Lady Berries, who fall to 3-12. KV won on the strength of a strong defensive performance in the second quarter when it limited Logansport to two field goals and five points.
Senior Courtney Sizemore had 10 points for the winners. She added nine rebounds and two steals. Freshman Lilly Toppen and senior Karmen Nowak added eight points each.
Toppen, who hit two of her team’s three 3-pointers, also had six rebounds and two steals and Nowak added four assists and two steals. Senior Sam Martin had three steals in her return to the starting lineup after nursing an ankle injury.
The Kougars will play in today’s second round where they will face Rochester (8-4), which knocked the host Indians into the loser’s bracket Friday night.