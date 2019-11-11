RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central volleyball coach Denny Graf and his staff recognized members of the 2019 team during an awards program at RCHS last Tuesday.
The Lady Bombers had eight wins, including a win over Twin Lakes in the Hoosier Conference. Sophomore Jessie Ringen, who led the team in kills and was among team leaders in digs, aces and receptions, was the lone Bomber named to the all-Hoosier Conference team.
Ringen was selected as RCHS’s Best All-Around Player. Junior Alexis Oliver was presented the Outstanding Hustle Award, junior Brittney Moore won Sportsmanship, sophomore Ellie Castle was Most Improved Setter and sophomore Morgan VanMeter was given the Attitude and Positive Energy Award.
Seniors Sydney VanMeter, who suffered a knee injury prior to the season and was unable to play this year, and Alivia Lakin were presented Captain’s awards.
Junior varsity award winners included Macie Northcutt as the Sportsmanship Award winner, Secoya Rosales earned the Captain’s Award, Lola Chamness was named Most Improved, Rhys Puent was named Best All-Around and Kenzie Moore was selected as the player with the most Hustle and Heart.