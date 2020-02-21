RENSSELAER — Indiana University Northwest coach Ryan Shelton is stockpiling his 2020-21 recruiting class with versatile players who can knock down shots.
In other words, players like Rensselaer Central’s Sydney Van Meter.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard/forward recently polished off a strong four-year career for the Bombers, leading the team in scoring in 2020. She ranks third in school history in career points (1,006) and fourth in rebounds (447).
The team’s top perimeter scorer, Van Meter, the daughter of Eric and Kelly Van Meter, also slipped inside for buckets and rebounds as well as bringing the ball up the floor as the second guard.
“She’s versatile. She handled the basketball a lot for coach (Wes) Radtke, so she sees the floor pretty well,” Shelton said of his new recruit. “Her length as a perimeter defender can take away angles defensively. She can see over the top of the defense so that she can move the basketball and get it inside to the post players we have. And she shoots real well. She has a lot of versatility with her length at that position for us.”
VanMeter selected IUN, located in Gary, over Franklin College, Anderson University and Lincoln Trail in Illinois. Once she stepped on the IUN campus, she knew it was somewhere she wanted to be.
“When I visited those other places, I didn’t feel like they were for me,” she said. “The girls I met at IUN want to win and I wanted to be part of a winning program.”
Shelton sees Van Meter as a catch-and-shoot player in his offense, which likes to get the ball up and down the court. The RedHawks average 63 points per game after averaging 70 a year earlier.
“She will be at the wing for us. We didn’t have a lot of depth at that position this year because of injuries and graduation,” Shelton said.
Just a year removed from contending for an NAIA national championship, including a Sweet 16 appearance with a record 27 wins, the RedHawks have struggled to stay above .500 this season. They are 10-19 through Feb. 20 with one regular season game left in the season.
While athletic in some spots, the RedHawks have struggled to hit shots consistently, Shelton said.
“This is probably the poorest shooting team I’ve had in my 14 years as coach there,” he said. “We can’t make anything, so anybody who can put the ball in the basket is going to make life a lot more enjoyable.”
Shelton also fields one of the NAIA’s youngest teams with four freshmen starting, including 6-foot-4 forward Breanna Boles, who leads the team in scoring at 14.2 ppg.
In fact, the team’s top four scorers are all freshmen, including Boles, Michaela Schmidt (10.8), Lauren Smolen (8.3) and Kankakee Valley recruit Sarah Martin (7.3).
“We graduated four of our best players from that team and 90 percent of our scoring,” Shelton said of his 2019 squad. “This year, we started four freshmen and we weren’t as successful. We have a losing record right now, but we’re competitive against good teams and nationally ranked teams. It’s fun and frustrating to play so many young players, but we’re optimistic for the future.”
Shelton said he began the season with 15 players on his roster, but that has been whittled down to eight healthy bodies. He lost three players to ACL surgeries during the season.
“Because we don’t have a JV team, we got caught short-handed,” Shelton said. “We had nine dress for our game last night (Feb. 19) and the other team had 18. We want to be a little bit more prepared and have more competitive practices with the versatility we have.”
So far, he has nine players committed to play at IUN next year, including Van Meter and KV’s Sam Martin, who will play alongside older sister Sarah.
Others who have committed include Washington Township’s 1,000-point scorer Olivia Klinger, Lake Central’s 5-10 forward Taylor Jaksich and Portage’s 3-point specialist Kristen Cravens, who hit 82 treys this winter.
Recruiting four-year high school players was a common practice for Shelton and his staff in the past.
“We decided to young again. We’ve done a lot with transfers and junior college transfers over the years, but we see a lot more value by going back to our original philosophy of recruiting four-year players from high school. We see that working better for us,” he said.
Van Meter plans to study health sciences with hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
The Bomber senior blew out her knee prior to the volleyball season and played hurt for most of the season even after surgery. Working with a physical therapist helped her work through the soreness.
“With my knees, it pushed me to want to do that. I love my physical therapist,” she said.
It’s a dream fulfilled for Van Meter, who had always wanted to play basketball at the next level.
“I’m just happy I get to continue to play,” she said. “I never imagined I would be wearing an IU symbol on me.”