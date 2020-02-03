MOROCCO — North Newton coach Sam Zachery likes his team’s competitive spirit this season.
Unfortunately, the Spartans too often have to crawl out of a big hole that comes early in the game.
On Friday against Rensselaer Central, North Newton followed up a strong start with a series of lapses in its 72-55 loss.
The Spartans held a 9-4 lead early, but was outscored 12-4 to end the first quarter. The Bombers then pushed their lead to 17 points by halftime, getting 16 first-half points from junior Josh Fleming and nine from sophomore Tate Drone, who was making his first varsity start.
Zachery said the Bombers’ execution of its offense, which includes full-court pressure and speeding up the game in the half-court, was the difference.
“It’s hard to simulate a Hoosier Conference varsity team in our practice,” he said. “When we’re using JV players, one, we’ve got to practice what they’re going to run in the game, and two, they don’t have the size or speed of varsity basketball players. There’s a learning curve when we get into a game because we haven’t seen that. Even with teaching the JV kids what they like to do, Rensselaer works on it every day.”
The Bombers struggled to contain North Newton’s top scorer, senior Braden Merriman, in the first half. Merriman, a 6-foot-3 strong forward, knifed through RCHS’s defense to score 17 first-half points, prompting Bombers coach Chad Pulver to make an adjustment at halftime.
“We tried to keep him from getting the ball in a good spot,” Pulver said. “We did let a few other guys score in the second half.”
Merriman managed just four shots in the second half and finished with no points. He did, however, find teammates Dylan Taylor, Austin Goddard and Kyler Rainford in run-outs when the Spartans cut a 22-point lead to nine early in the fourth quarter.
With Merriman distributing the ball, the Spartans used a 13-2 run to cut a 54-34 lead to 56-47 at the start of the fourth period.
“Goddard and Merriman are our two scorers, and if they can get everybody involved, the easier it’s going to be to score,” Zachery said. “We’ve been trying to find ways to do that. We want them to move the ball then get it back, but also getting other guys involved that way so when teams key on them we can take advantage of whatever the game plan is.
“I thought we played a lot better in the second half than the first half. We just can’t put two halves together, but we were competitive.”
But a Fleming 3-point basket early in the fourth followed by four points from senior Jacob Hillan had the lead back over double figures.
“Fleming hit that 3 there and we had (Jacoby) Tiede-Souza come in during a dry spot and he hit a 3 from the top of the key.” Pulver said. “That relaxed us a bit and gave us more of a bump. What I love about the guys is they don’t care where it comes from. They just want it to happen. That allows us to go with the flow rather than the ego of who’s scoring.”
Zachery said he was encouraged by his team’s ability to get within a handful of possessions of the lead.
“Right now, we’re becoming consistently competitive,” he said. “They have that desire to be competitive where I don’t know if that’s ever been here before of late.”
The Bombers played without starter Camden Chapman, who was in uniform on the bench with a touch of the flu. That made for a shorter bench and gave Drone, who was one of five RCHS players to score doubl figures, his first start.
“I thought the guys, when they’re called on are doing better and better,” Pulver said. “We’ve had one game, I think, with a full deck of cards. It’s been something that’s kept us apart. We did have enough legs to get through tonight, which is nice. We ran out of gas at some point. Some of the things we would have done well we didn’t do well tonight, for example, free throws killed us. We missed some free throws and that gave them opportunities.
“We were able to weather a little touchy situation there where they cut it to nine, so we were able to extend it back out.”
Fleming led all scorers with 21 points, hitting 10 of 12 shots, including his first eight shots of the game. He added five assists and four steals.
Hillan added 13 points, Drone had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Alex Gull and Tiede-Souza added 10 each. Gull also had five steals.
Merriman’s 17 points led the Spartans. Taylor added 14 points, Goddard finished with 13 and Rainford had nine points and seven rebounds. He scored all nine in the second half.
“He’s stepped up the last two weeks, and we’re doing a good job of feeding him,” Zachery said of Rainford. “The last two weeks he’s starting to reap the benefits of teams keying on Merriman and Taylor and Goddard. He’s doing a nice job of finishing under the basket and getting to the free throw line. And he’s probably our best free throw shooter.”
The Spartans out-rebounded RCHS, 25-18, but had 22 turnovers.
“We have to a better job of protecting the ball,” Zachery said. “We talk about doing pass fakes and stop lobbing the ball over the top. When you’re so used to doing that in practice against our smaller JV guards, that’s what you want to do in the game. We’ve got to take care of the ball.”