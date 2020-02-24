INDIANAPOLIS — Rensselaer Central’s Eli Hickman and Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey picked up medals in their individual weight divisions at the IHSSA state wrestling finals on Saturday.
Competing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Hickman, a senior, finished 2-2 at 138 pounds over the two-day tournament, opening Friday’s first round by beating senior Brendan Mattingly of Carmel (31-6) by a 6-4 decision. That vaulted Hickman into Saturday’s second round.
Hickman (44-4) then lost by an 8-6 decision to junior Elijah Chicon of New Haven (40-7) in a morning match Saturday before losing by pin for the first time this season in the bottom bracket to senior Drake Campbell of Brownsburg (40-2).
The Bomber senior bounced back in a match to determine seventh and eighth place, beating senior Dylan Dorman of Greenfield Central (38-9) by a 5-1 final.
The school’s all-time wins leader and most successful wrestler in post-season tournaments, Hickman becomes the first Bomber to medal at the state meet since Ryan Kaufman (Class of 2006).
Solomey, meanwhile, won a medal at 120 pounds in his first season. He also went 2-2, winning his opening match by a 7-0 decision against senior Jeff Boots of Angola (26-5).
The winner of 39 matches this season, Solomey dropped his fourth and fifth matches of the season in subsequent rounds. He fell to eventual state champion Zeke Seltzer of Indianapolis Cathedral, a sophomore with a 43-0 mark, by an 8-3 decision in a morning match.
Later, he would lose a 4-2 decision to junior Alec Freeman of Evansville Mater Dei (40-4) to set up an appearance in the seventh- and eighth-place match against Dominic Heath of Churubusco (35-4).
Solomey dominated his senior foe, winning by technical fall (16-0) in 4 minutes, 23 seconds.