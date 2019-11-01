RENSSELAER — Several members of Rensselaer Central’s 13-4-2 boys’ soccer team were honored with special awards at RCHS’s small lecture hall Tuesday night.
The Bombers finished with double-digit wins for the third straight season, going 5-1 in the Hoosier Conference. They reached the sectional championship match for the second year in a row, losing to West Lafayette both times.
Eight seniors dotted coach Chip Gull’s roster this fall. The 2019-2020 class finished 44-19-10 in four years, including 12-5-1 last season and 10-6-3 in 2017. The Bombers were 9-4-4 during the 2020 class’s freshmen year.
Special award winners included senior Eli Kosiba as the Top Offensive Player (MVP) with a team-high 24 goals and 7 assists; senior Arturo Gallegos as the Top Defensive Player (MVP); sophomores Israel Hernandez and Juan Valencia as Most Improved; sophomore Luke Dixon for Work Ethic Upperclassman; freshman Cohen Craig as Work Ethic Underclassman; freshman Dalton Henry as Rookie of the Year; senior Jacob Hillan as Best Mental Attitude; and junior Elijah Gastineau earned the Sportsmanship Award.
Kosiba, Gull and Hillan were all-Hoosier Conference picks and Henry and Dixon earned honorable mention. Kosiba was second-team all-district and Gull was listed as a Top Team Player.
Gull and Hillan were named to the all-state academic teams. Players must have played 75 percent of their games and have a GPA of 3.7 or higher to be eligible.
Gull and Hillan also took home Bomber blankets after accumulating 1,000 athletic points and senior Ethan Riegle earned a Bomber jacket.
Dixon was second to Kosiba in goals with 10 and led the Bombers in assists with 14. Gull added seven goals, three assists and a team-high 51 steals and Hillan had two goals and 48 steals.
Other senior players included Braden Nesius, Jayro Padilla and Alex Murillo.