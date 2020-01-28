RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s wrestling team will be going for its third straight team title at Saturday’s sectional in Monticello.
The Bombers won championships in 2018 and 2019, beating North Newton last year for the team trophy. RCHS is coming off a second-place finish at the Hoosier Conference meet two weeks ago.
Should the Bombers defend their title on Saturday at Twin Lakes, it will be just the second time that has happened in the 51-year history of the program. The Bombers ran off three straight sectional wins in 1996, ’96 and ’97 with Chris Meeks serving as coach.
Individually, RCHS senior Eli Hickman is on pace to become the second four-time sectional champion, joining Bomber Hall of Famer Mike Moon, who won four straight from 1982-85.
Hickman is the top seed at 138 pounds at Saturday’s sectional, which begins at 8 a.m., local time. Hickman, who owns a 32-1 record, is ranked sixth in the state and first in the East Chicago Semistate by IndianaMat.com.
The Bomber senior recently became the program’s all-time wins leader and has over 130 wins in four seasons.
Junior teammate Kyle Carter, who owns a 25-3 mark, is ranked eighth in the East Chicago Semistate by IndianaMat.com.
Rensselaer’s top seeds for Saturday include Hickman, Carter, sophomore Lakin Webb at 126 and senior Pierce Taylor at 195.
The top four finishers in each weight division advance to the Logansport Regional, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8.
Here is a peek at RCHS’s sectional Lineup, seeds and records:
106 Mason Stanley, freshman (15-5) — 2 seed
113 Cohen Craig, freshman (25-11) — 2 Seed
120 Micah Moore, senior (21-13) — 3 Seed
126 Lakin Webb, sophomore (23-7) — 1 Seed
132 Coby Johns, senior (32-3) — 3 Seed
138 Eli Hickman, senior (32-1) — 1 Seed
145 Kyle Carter, junior (25-3) — 1 Seed
152 Dalton Lynch, junior (20-13) — 5 Seed
160 Ryan Crews, sophomore (12-13) — Unseeded
170 Brody Arnett, sophomore (11-14) — Unseeded
182 Trenton Simmons, freshman (8-17) — Unseeded
195 Pierce Taylor, senior (26-8) — 1 Seed
220 Jordan Cree, freshman (20-14) — 4 Seed
285 Martin Boget, junior (14-7) — 4 Seed