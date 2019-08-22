HEBRON — The Rensselaer Central volleyball team served up a 3-0 win in its first contest of the fall Tuesday night, beating host Hebron, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-23.
The Bombers’ three-pronged attack of Jessie Ringen, Alivia Lakin and Alexis Oliver combined for 14 kills. Ringen was 18 of 20 attacking with six kills, Lakin finished 22 of 26 with five kills and Oliver was 12 of 12 with three kills.
Ringen was also 48 of 55 passing and added 18 digs. Lakin finished 15 of 16 serving with two aces and 41 of 47 passing, Brittany Moore was 19 of 19 serving with five aces and Lacie Leer finished 12 of 12 with an ace.
Moore was also 26 of 31 passing and had nine digs. Lauren Moore was 36 of 43 setting with 11 assists and Rhys Puent finished 29 of 36 with seven assists.
Lady Kougars dismantle Whiting
WHITING — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball program picked up three wins at Whiting in its first games of the season.
The freshmen team won 25-15 and 25-15 against the Oilers and the junior varsity squad won 25-14 and 25-23 to pick up win No. 1. Ava McKim had five service aces for the JV squad.
The varsity team, meanwhile, rolled to a 3-0 victory, winning by 25-9, 25-4 and 25-7 scores.
Senior Kailee Webster had 12 kills to lead the offensive attack. Sophomore Alexis Broyles had seven kills, six blocks, six aces and six digs and senior Courtney Sizemore added five kills, six aces and 11 digs.
Junior Taylor Schultz added four kills off the bench and senior Kailee Tuesburg had 11 digs. Junior setter Mya Przybylski added 13 assists and five digs.