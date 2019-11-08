RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team made strides this fall, finishing 7-10-1 in one of the program’s best seasons in four years.
On Tuesday, coach Chris Porter recognized several members of his squad with special awards and certificates.
The Bombers finished 39th in the maxpreps.com polls, “and three teams we beat finished in the top 25, so that shows how far we’ve come,” Porter said.
RCHS also qualified for its first Hoosier Conference Tournament in three seasons, finishing eighth overall. The Bombers lost back-to-back matches to Benton Central and Northwestern at the conference tournament site in Kokomo in late September.
“That point in the season, we were ready to go 80 (minutes),” Porter said. “We weren’t ready to go 160.”
Porter honored his five seniors — including Calla Tomlinson, Kaili Chapman, Halle Hall, Lexi Healey and Cicily Porter — then presented Chapman a Bomber honor jacket and Healey a Bomber blanket for totaling 1,000 athletic points.
The captains this year were Healey, Chapman and Cicily Porter, who was lost to the team in the preseason due to a knee injury. Porter started for the varsity team as a freshman.
Earning special plaques from Porter were junior Bri Beier for Most Improved; freshman Emily Myers for Rookie of the Year; sophomore Avree Cain for Best Mental Attitude; sophomore Abby Ahler as the Golden Glove Award winner for best goalkeeper with 4 1/2 wins and 97 saves; sophomore Addy Koebcke for Top Defender with 53 steals; sophomore Abby Lucas as the Golden Boot Award winner with 24 points (10 goals, 4 assists); sophomore Taylor Jordan as the Silver Boot Award winner (5 goals, 5 assists, 24 steals); and Chapman was presented the Sportsmanship Award.
All-conference selections included sophomore Ariel Manns, who led the team in scoring with 11 goals; junior defender Isel Valencia; and Healey, a midfielder who started all four years at RCHS. She had five goals, five assists and 39 steals.
Koebcke was selected honorable mention all-conference by league coaches.
All-state academic award winners included Healey, Chapman, Hall and Valencia. To be eligible, student/athletes must have a 3.7 or higher GPA and play in 75 percent of the team’s matches.
Healey was also named a Top Team Player at the district coaches’ meeting after the season.