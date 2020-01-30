RENSSELAER — When Rensselaer Central senior Cicily Porter visited Indiana University-Northwest in Gary on a recruiting trip, it was kismet.
She knew it was the place she wanted to be.
“I believe everything happens for a reason,” she said, “and when I visited the campus it just felt like I belong there.”
So once first-year coach Matt Plawecki offered a position on his roster for the 2020 season, Porter, the daughter of Bombers coach Chris Porter and Jennifer Porter, jumped at the opportunity.
Knee injuries kept Porter, a 5-foot-5 mid-fielder/striker who started as a freshman, on the sideline for many of RCHS’s games over the past two seasons. But her play in the off-season for a club team and after talking with her club team coach and fellow players convinced Plawecki that she would be a good fit on his team.
“It’s nice to be able to play soccer again,” Porter said. “I’m back better and stronger than ever.”
A two-year team captain and a two-time all-Hoosier Conference player, Porter finished her career with 25 goals and 36 assists.
Plawecki plans to use Porter as a midfielder, but could move her around the field as he builds a program from the ground up. This is the first year IU-Northwest will sponsor a women’s soccer team and Plawecki has been busy signing local players like Porter.
“Right now, we have 24 committed,” he said. “They’re all freshmen or first-time college players. We do have some sophomores and juniors who will be on our roster, so we’ll be young by age but not necessarily soccer-wise.”
Fortunately for Porter, websites on the internet have given Plawecki a glimpse of what she is capable of when healthy.
“I think she’s a quality mid-fielder,” he said. “She has good vision of the field and she has good leadership skills, which will be beneficial for a first-year program.
“I’m excited to get her into the program and see where she fits in.”
Porter, who looked at IUPU-Indianapolis as a possibility as well as a couple of colleges outside the state, plans to major in communication at IU-N with hopes of becoming a news anchor one day.
Plawecki said the biggest task he faces is molding 24, 25 different personalities into one cohesive group.
Plawecki has signed players from Portage where he coached, as well as Lowell, Lake Central, Highland and Crown Point.
“We have 25 girls who have never met or played with one another on the field,” Plawecki said. “This summer, we will spend time together team bonding and building that trust and loyalty to each other. Once we’re able to do that, it should be pretty easy after that.”