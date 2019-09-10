LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s cross country teams competed in the prestigious Harrison Invitational at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater course on Saturday morning.
The Lady Bombers finished 17th overall with 449 points, getting a 22nd-place finish from sophomore Amzie Maienbrook. She covered the course in 19 minutes, 40 seconds.
Teammate Kelsie Wuethrich was second in team scoring (35th in 20:17.2) and freshman Solcy Sanchez was third, recording a personal-best time. Piper Sell, Baylie Wuethrich (PR time) and Rheannon Pinkerman finished among the top five in team scoring.
Also competing were Elizabeth Knoth (PR time), Audrey Davisson (PR time), Anna Black, Hannah Warne, Gracie Castle, Emily Dobson, Sarah Mahnesmith, Kelsey Rodibaugh, Elise Dobson (PR time) and Kelsey Galt.
Kankakee Valley finished just behind the Bombers in the team race, placing 18th. Senior Sam Martin had the top finish, placing 47th in 20:22.6. Emilee Wilson was 89th, followed by Halle Frieden (107th), Keely DeKock (133rd) and Samantha Sullivan (140th).
A total of 188 runners competed in the girls’ race, with Lowell’s Karina James the top finisher in 18:07. Katelyn Wassen of Zionsville was second in 18:27.9.
Zionsville won the team title with West Lafayette placing second.
The Bombers boys, meanwhile, finished 21st overall with 592 points. Senior Jacob Parrish had a PR time of 17:48 to lead RCHS for 83rd place and freshman Tristan Wuethrich was the second finisher for the Bombers (98th in 18:03.9).
Senior Camden Chapman was third, followed by Will Messman, Conner Parker and freshman Nolan Potts. Other competitors for coach Sid Dobson’s squad included Geoffrey Hopkins, Rodney Woudema, Eli Dobson, AJ Hopkins, Alex Nagel, Olez Ivanenko and Eric Baugh.
Parrish, Potts, Eli Dobson and Ivanenko all ran PR times.
The Kougars had three runners in the top 50 to finish 14th among the 26 teams competing. Ethan Tillema was 42nd for KV in 18:56.1, with Justin Hoffman 44th (16:37.2) and Micah Adams 45th (16:58.2) also scoring.
Trenton Thomas was 102nd and Adam Collard placed 112th. Zack Taylor and Zack Meadows also competed for KV.
A total of 186 runners competed for the boys’ individual title. Bloomington South finished first and LaPorte second. Host Lafayette Harrison, which was led by boys’ champion Caleb Williams (15:25.1), was third overall.
4 runners compete for WCHS
FULTON — West Central’s boys’ cross country team had four runners compete at the annual Caston Invitational on Saturday.
Zion Rodriguez led the way for the Trojans, placing 67th overall in 21 minutes, 17 seconds. Keegan Doughty was 74th, followed by Kyle Smith (91st) and Zane Kroft (107th).