RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central wrestling team will send six competitors to the East Chicago Semistate on Saturday, including regional champions Lakin Webb and Eli Hickman.
Lakin won the 126-pound weight class at Logansport this past Saturday and will take a 30-7 mark into semistate. A two-time state qualifier, Hickman will take a 39-1 mark into Saturday’s semistate after winning the 138-pound weight division.
Joining the pair are teammates Mason Stanley (at 106), Cohen Craig (at 113), Coby Johns (132) and Pierce Taylor (195).
Mikkel Cunningham (106) and Colin Wagner (182) of North Newton also advance, as well as Hayden Ramon (113), Blake Whaley (120) and Dane Smith (170) of South Newton and Braden Nuest (132) of West Central.
Nuest won the regional title at 132 with a 12-10 overtime win over Johns.
At Crown Point, Kankakee Valley had three of its eight wrestlers advance from the regional.
Cole Solomey (120), Tyler Tillema (145) and Aidan Sneed (170) all finished third in their weight class to secure spots at East Chicago Central.
See Wednesday’s Rensselaer Republican for a more extensive look at Saturday’s regional action.