RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams swept a pair of meets from rival Kankakee Valley during senior night Tuesday at the RCHS pool.
The Lady Bombers had seven first-place finishes in winning by a 103-75 final. Senior Kennedy Minter had a pair of firsts in the 50-yard freestyle (27.72 seconds) and 100-yard butterfly (1:05.41) and Elise Dobson also picked up a pair of wins in the 200 freestyle (2:18.39) and 100 backstroke (1:08.96).
Senior Darian McAdow picked up another diving title, scoring 255.30 points with her six dives, and the medley relay team of Dobson, Minter, Emily Myers and senior Maddy Marchand also won in 2:09.60 (RC also took second in 2:24.31). The 200 freestyle relay squad of McAdow, Dobson, Marchand and Kennedy placed first in 1:55.75.
Placing second for RCHS were Myers in the 200 IM (with Solcy Sanchez third), Myers in the 100 fly, Marchand in the 100 freestyle and Sanchez in the 500 free (with Emma Warran third).
Kirstin West had a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley for KVHS, which had three firsts as a team. Belle Eenigenburg won the 100 breaststroke in a personal-best time of 1:24.26 (with teammate Rylee Swafford second) and the 400 free relay team of Gabbie Oliver, Kristy Kohlhagen, Kaitlyn Santaguida and West won in 4:32.89.
Runner-up finishers for KV were Kohlhagen in the 200 freestyle, Emily Nannenga in diving, Grace Edwards in the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay team of Oliver, Edwards, Swafford and West. Rensselaer’s boys’ team, which honored seniors Jacob Parrish and Jimi Michael before the meet, won 10 of 12 events to earn a 112-64 victory.
Champions for the Bombers included the 200 medley relay team, Jimi Michael in the 100 freestyle in 2:00.66 (with Eli Dobson second), Aidan Geleott in the 200 IM in 2:20.13 (with Cam Ewing second), Dobson in the 100 butterfly in 58.48 seconds (with Aidan Geleott second), Jimi Michael in the 100 free in 54.20 seconds, Jacob Parrish in the 500 free in 5:31.84 (with John Michael second and Matthew Swartz third), the 200 free relay team, Zach Geleott in the backstroke in 1:03.80, Parrish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.11 and the 400 free relay team.
John Michael was also second in the 50 freestyle.
Recording personal-best times were Cam Ewing in the 200 IM (2:28.06), Zach Geleott in the 50 freestyle (26.06 seconds), Braden White in the 50 free (28.23) and John Michael in the 500 free (5:39.90).
KV’s wins came in the 50 freestyle, with Bryce Brodner recording a time of 24.80 seconds, and 1-meter diving, with Andrew Kirincic scoring 170.9 points.
Runner-up finishers for KVHS included the 200 medley relay of Bryce Martin, Luke Bristol, Nick Pearson and Brodner; Brodner in the 100 freestyle; Martin in the 100 backstroke; Bristol in the 100 breaststroke; and the 200 free relay team of Brodner, Brayden Kollada, Pearson and Martin.
• Last weekend, the Kougars’ boys’ team finished fifth at the highly competitive Northwest Crossroads Conference meet.
KV’s best finishes came in three relays. The Kougars were fourth in the 200 medley relay with Martin, Bristol, Pearson and Brodner turning in a season-best time of 1:59.24; fourth in the 200 free relay with Brodner, Kollada, Martin and Pearson finishing 1:46.01; and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay, with Kollada, Parker Lane, Nick Misner and Reece Wangen turning in a time of 4:17.01.
Individually, Kirincic was sixth in diving with 243.90 points (11 dives), Bristol was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in a PR time of 1:13.14 and Martin was sixth in the 100 backstroke in a PR time of 1:04.85.
• The KV girls also placed fifth at the NCC meet last week. West had a school-record time in placing second in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:20.26 to break her own mark.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Oliver, Kohlhagen, Santaguida and West finished third and West was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.88.
Kohlhagen was sixth in the 500 freestyle and the 200 free relay foursome of Oliver, Edwards, Swafford and West was fifth overall.
• On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Lady Kougars won seven events to beat visiting Wheeler by a 105-78 final.
West was a double winner, capturing the 200 IM in 2:23.22 and adding a victory in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.31. Oliver was first in the 50 freestyle in 28.94 and the 100 free in 1:04.79 and Nannenga won the diving title with 179.8 points over teammate Morgan Moslow.
The 200 free relay team of Oliver, Edwards, Swafford and West won in 1:58.05 and the 400 free squad of Kohlhagen, Santaguida, West and Oliver was first in 4:24.76.
Runner-up finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Bri Castle, Eenigenburg, Kohlhagen and Swafford; Kohlhagen in the 200 freestyle; Swafford in the 50 free; Santaguida in the 100 free; and Castle in the 100 backstroke.