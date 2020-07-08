RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s athletic department is in search of a high school girls’ golf coach.
The position came open after Mike Feagans recently accepted a position to be the assistant principal at Rossville Elementary School in Rossville, Indiana.
Feagans served as a high and middle school teacher for 21 years at RCSC. He held the position of boys’ and girls’ golf coach for the past five years.
Feagans was also the boys’ basketball coach at RCHS for 10 years.
Anyone interested in the girls’ golf coach position is asked to contact Ken Hickman at RCHS at 866-5175 or kenneth.hickman@rcsc.k12.in.us.
The golf season tees off on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Curtis Creek with the RCHS invitational at 8 a.m. It is one of five straight invitationals for the Lady Bombers, who travel to West Lafayette, Benton Central, Twin Lakes and Kankakee Valley between Aug. 6-10.