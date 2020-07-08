Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer coach Chris Porter has set up a GoFundMe account on the program’s Facebook book.
Porter hopes to raise $5,000, with the funds to be used to coordinate a youth camp for community kids.
“Our youth camp was originally going to be a fundraiser,” Porter said, “but due to COVID-19 and the financial strain it has put on some families, we’d like to have the youth camp as a community outreach program and allow our team to learn the importance of giving back to the community and be role models for the youth of our community.”
Fall sports teams will also face several additional costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disinfectants will need to be purchased, as well as additional practice and training equipment.
“So we don’t have to share and can follow CDC and IHSAA guidelines,” Porter said.
Porter would also like to be able to purchase backstop nets behind each goal to keep soccer balls from getting scuffed up.
“These nets will stop unnecessary wear and damage to our soccer balls, but also stop an errant pass or shot from interfering or striking a cross country runner passing by,” he said.
To contribute, just go to the girls’ soccer team’s Facebook page and click on the GoFundMe account set up there.