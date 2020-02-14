RENSSELAER — Three former Rensselaer Central athletes who ruled the 2000s will be inducted into the RCHS Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday night.
The ceremony will be held at halftime of the Bombers’ boys’ basketball game with Frontier. Game time is set for a 7 p.m. start.
Three-sport standouts Leslie (Rowan) Hicks (Class of 2005) and Ryan Kaufman (2006) and elite discus thrower Chelsie Meeks (2013) have been selected to the Hall this winter.
Here is a peek at the athletic accomplishments of the Hall’s new inductees:
LESLIE (ROWAN) HICKS
The school’s all-time scoring leader in basketball with 1,101 points, Rowan-Hicks earned 12 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and tennis for the Bombers.
She was an three-year all-conference pick in volleyball and earned all-conference in tennis one year, but her most lasting accomplishments came in basketball.
An all-conference pick over three seasons, she was invited to the Top 40 workout as a senior. She holds school records in points scored in a game (36) and season (432) as well as career.
She also owns the school mark for most free throws in a career with 243, ranks second in field goals made at 378 and blocked shots with 46, third in career rebounds with 384, fourth in single-season 3-point field goals with 34 and fifth in single-season steals with 124.
Upon graduation, Rowan-Hicks attended Saint Joseph’s College for her undergraduate work before earning a graduate degree at Valparaiso University. She currently works as a therapist at the Menninger Clinic.
Her fondest memory in high school athletics was being a part of a team and “getting to share in all of the highs and lows with my teammates who became my close friends.”
RYAN KAUFMAN
Kaufman excelled in three sports at RCHS, including football, wrestling and baseball. He finished with 10 varsity letters.
An all-conference pick in football, he earned three varsity letters for coach Chris Meeks. He was also a key member of the 2005 sectional championship team.
In wrestling, he accumulated four more letters, earning all-conference all four years. He was a sectional champion three times and won a regional title.
His fifth-place finish at the state meet as a senior still stands as the best finish by a Bomber wrestler. He is also second in school history in total wins with 135.
In baseball, Kaufman won three letters and twice earned all-conference.
A Marian College graduate, he currently works at the Mitchell County Ethanol Plant in Thomasville, Georgia.
His fondest memory? “The big crowds at the football games and wrestling at the state championships at Conseco Fieldhouse where I placed fifth,” he said.
CHELSIE MEEKS
A three-time state qualifier in discus, Meeks, the daughter of Bomber football coach Chris Meeks, earned state runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2013. She placed fifth as a sophomore in 2011.
She was a three-time Hoosier Conference discus champion, four-time sectional champion and two-time regional champion.
She placed first at the Meet of Champions in 2013 and earned eighth place and all-American honors at the AAU National Championships. She also competed at the New Balance Outdoor High School National Track and Field Championship, earning fourth place and all-American honors.
Based on her high school credentials, Meeks earned an athletic scholarship at Purdue University where she earned four varsity letters.
She enjoyed a solid career at Purdue, finishing with the school’s fifth-longest discus throw in Purdue history at 173 feet, 1 inch. An NCAA National Track and Field Championship qualifier as a junior, she placed 23rd in the nation and earned honorable mention all-American honors.
Meeks was also a member of Purdue’s 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field championship team.
Currently a driver manager at Lonestar Transportation, Meeks said she enjoyed her time working on her craft to reach great heights in the discus throw.
“I started working with Julie Koebcke in seventh grade, and my freshman year, I started working with the legendary Gene Edmonds,” she said. “My fondest memories were all of the moments behind the scenes: the countless hours we spent training together, the conversations and stories we’d share between sets at practice and the life-long bond we formed through our mutual love of the sport.”