RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team has never faced South Central.
But the Bombers will get their chance at next week’s Class 2A Hebron Sectional, playing the opening game of the tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The IHSAA announced sectional pairings for the four classes on Sunday night.
The Satellites come into their match-up with RCHS (12-8) at 15-7, one of five teams in the eight-team tournament to own a winning record. Sectional favorite North Judson has the field’s best record at 17-4, Westville is a surprising 14-5 and Winamac owns a 13-9 mark.
As many as five teams have a shot at coming away with a championship next week.
“And we’re not even in that discussion with a lot of people, but I like that,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said. “It gives us the opportunity to do really great things, but Judson’s got a target on their back. South Central is playing really well. Westville has had some state rankings. Winamac, we beat them here, but they’re a good, quality team and very well coached. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.
“We’ve got to focus on what we do and do it the best of our ability and take care of business.”
RCHS will be battle-tested after closing the season with games against West Lafayette, Hamilton Heights and Kankakee Valley.
Hamilton Heights beat the Bombers in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game on Friday, but Radtke liked the way his team fought in that game.
“We played four games in six days, and I told the girls on the way home from Hamilton Heights, I know tonight you’ve played against the best competition we’ve played almost all year long and the guard play there, but we won’t see that in the sectional,” he said. “And you hung with them. You gave them a fight.
“We’ve got nothing but upside to everything we do, but we need to make sure we’re playing at that high level. It’s not only going to have to happen in one game. We’re going to take it one game at a time, but it’s going to take three of them to get it done. We’ve got to stay focused every night and bring that ‘A’ game every game. You can’t have a lax. You can’t take a break.”
Tuesday’s other first-round contest features Boone Grove (4-16) against North Newton (9-10), which recently ran off eight straight wins.
On Wednesday night, the Jays will face Winamac, with Hebron (5-15) to play Westville (14-5) in the other game.
The winners of Tuesday and Wednesday night’s games will return for the semifinal round on Friday night.
Other sectional pairings involving local teams include:
• Kankakee Vally, a champion at the 4A level the past two years, will play in Class 3A at Knox next week. The Kougars (12-9) will play the winner of the Wheeler (9-11) vs. River Forest (4-16) game next Friday.
KVHS is considered a favorite in the tournament, joining host Knox, which owns a 20-1 mark, including a 50-45 win over the Kougars on Nov. 30.
• Covenant Christian of DeMotte (18-3) will open the Class A Morgan Township sectional against Washington Township (8-11) on Tuesday, with the winner to play Kouts (15-5) in the semifinal round.
The host Cherokees (19-2) are listed as tournament favorites, with Kouts right at their heels. Both teams beat the Knights during the regular season.
• West Central (5-16) will open the Class A tournament on Tuesday against sectional host Culver Community (9-10). Argos (11-9) faces Triton in Tuesday’s other first-round contes.
Class A powerhouse Oregon-Davis (16-4) is listed as a strong favorite to claim the program’s 14th sectional title.
• Tri-County (4-13) will face a familiar foe in rival South Newton (2-17) in a Class A first-round game at Pioneer. Should the Cavaliers beat the Rebels for a second time this season, they would face Pioneer (18-2) in a semifinal game next Friday.
The Panthers are slight favorites to collect their second straight sectional title, though North White (14-8) is battle-tested and beat Pioneer in Royal Center (37-34) on Dec. 12.