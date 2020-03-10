RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke and his staff recognized members of the varsity and junior varsity squad last week during an awards program at the high school.
The Lady Bombers’ varsity squad finished the season at 13-10, with the team’s senior class piecing together four straight winning seasons over four years. They finished second in the Western Division of the Hoosier Conference for the first time ever.
Team awards were presented to several Bombers, including Jessie Ringen, Best Free Throw Percentage and Coach’s Award; Avree Cain, Most Improved and Most Assists; Abby Ahler, Most Improved and N.A.S.T.I. Award; Addy Koebcke, Best Mental Attitude; and Morgan VanMeter, N.A.S.T.I. Award.
Senior Alexis Healey had the Most Steals and was named the team’s Outstanding Defensive Player. She also earned a N.A.S.T.I. Award. Fellow senior Sydney VanMeter won Best 3-Point Percentage, Most Rebounds and Coach’s Award; senior Hannah Redlin won a N.A.S.T.I. Award; and senior Kinzey Goodman won the Sportsmanship Award.
Earning honor jackets were manager Bethany Michal and players Koebcke, Ahler, Morgan VanMeter and Ringen.
JV award winners included Macie Kellner, Best Mental Attitude; Harleigh Shanley, Outstanding Defensive Player; and Elizabeth Knoth, Most Improved.