RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team will open Hoosier Conference Tournament play on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at home.
The Bombers (3-1) will face Lafayette Central Catholic at 5 p.m. Round two of the tournament will be held Thursday, Sept. 10 with the location and time to be announced.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the tournament will move to Northwestern in Kokomo. The Bombers are slated to play at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m., CST.
Kougars blank Lowell
in NCC opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley scored two goals by halftime then turned the game over to the defense in winning Wednesday’s 2-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference battle with rival Lowell.
It was the conference opener for both schools.
Prior to kick-off, nine senior players were honored by the KVHS athletic department, including Ty Niewoehner, Aiden Thompson, Alex Lain, Colin Wheeler, Andrew Tobias, Devin Mount, Noah Fry, Hayden Myers and Julian Colon.
The senior group earned starts and played “brilliantly” throughout the evening, said coach Jovan Jeftich.
After a slow start for both teams, KV (3-1-3, 1-0) struck first, with Joel Gomez taking a pinpoint pass from Colon and punching in his team-high sixth goal of the season. Colon’s pass slipped through multiple defenders before connecting with Gomez, a junior midfielder/forward.
Minutes later, a foul in the box by a Lowell player allowed KV to set up for a penalty kick. Chris Varela Carerra calmly buried his second goal of the season with the free kick, putting the Kougars up 2-0.
KV did have a number of goal-scoring chances in the second half, including six corner kick opportunities, but was unable to add to its total. The defense, meanwhile, played exceptionally well, Jeftich said, giving goalkeeper Myers his first shutout of the season.
“Lowell did not register a shot on goal in the second half and the Kougar defense had much to do with that,” Jeftich said.
Myers finished with three saves and Colon had an assist. Lowell goalkeeper Tommy Johnson had seven saves.
KV’s junior varsity squad was also in action Wednesday, recording a 3-0 shutout of the Red Devils.
Prep Girls Soccer
Ward scores twice in KV’s win
MERRILLVILLE — Using a mix of varsity and junior varsity players, Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team dominated host Merrillville Thursday night, winning by a 3-0 final.
Madison Ward scored two second-half goals for the Kougars and Itzel Ruvalcaba scored the only goal in the first half.
KV’s defense kept the ball away from Merrillville’s offense and was never threatened.
KV hosts county rival Rensselaer Central on Saturday.
Prep Volleyball
Carroll shuts out Bombers
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central was smothered by a strong Carroll squad Thursday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium, falling 3-0 to the Cougars.
Carroll (6-0) won by 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17 scores. The Bombers fall to 1-5 overall.
Jessie Ringen led RCHS with three kills and was 9 of 10 serving with an ace. Kenzie Moore was 9 of 9 serving and Kaylee Tiede-Souza had a pair of kills. Ella Gehring also had two kills and setters Ellie Castle and Lauren Moore had five assists apiece.
Kougars now 1-2 in NCC
WHEATFIELD — Andrean’s close win in the first set set the stage for a 3-0 victory over Northwest Crossroads Conference host Kankakee Valley Thursday night.
The 59ers (6-1, 2-0 in the NCC) squeaked out game one by a 26-24 final then won the next two games much more comfortably by 25-16 and 25-12 finals.
Alexis Broyles had 10 kills, five digs and an ace for the Kougars, who fall to 4-3 and 1-2. Taylor Schultz added seven kills, four digs, an ace and six serve receptions.
Elisa Carli had 19 assists at her setter’s spot with four aces and six serve receptions and Jenna Smith had five service receptions. Morgan Smith added two aces and Lilly Toppen had 10 digs. Marissa Howard had a team-high 11 serve receptions on defense.
From Tuesday
Kougars hold off Hobart
HOBART — Kankakee Valley evened its mark at 1-1 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play with a 3-0 win over host Hobart in volleyball action Tuesday night.
The Kougars (4-2 overall) outlasted the Brickies by a 26-24 final in game one. It was another close contest in game two (25-22), before KV wore down Hobart (3-5, 0-2) in game three in a 25-12 final.
Junior Alexis Broyles had 11 kills to lead the Kougars, who got 10 kills from senior Taylor Schultz. Broyles added two service aces, three digs and a block assist.
Schultz had two aces, two solo blocks and six serve receptions.
Senior Elisa Carli had 34 assists at the setter’s spot with 10 digs, two kills and two aces. Sophomore Abby Grandchamp had five kills, sophomore Ava McKim had nine digs and 13 serve receptions, junior Marissa Howard added eight digs and sophomore Lilly Toppen had 10 serve receptions and two kills.
Freshman Football
Bombers outlast Spartans
MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central’s quick start set the stage for a 30-20 victory in freshmen football action at North Newton Tuesday night.
The Bombers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and added touchdowns in the second and third quarters.
They led 22-12 by halftime and maintained that 10-point lead throughout.
Colton Metzger and Logan Kuiper had two touchdowns apiece and Aaron Barko added a two-point conversion. Cole Hesson threw for a touchdown and Kuiper and Mason Stanley had interceptions.
RCMS Volleyball
7th-graders beat Hebron
HEBRON — Rensselaer Central’s seventh-grade middle school volleyball team traveled to Hebron on Thursday, coming away unscathed by 25-14 and 25-18 scores.
Reagan Back converted 13 serves with eight aces, Kami Davis had 10 good serves with eight aces and Olivia Barber had two aces. Brodie Radtke had 12 receptions, Mya Holbrook added nine and Davis had seven.
Radtke also had eight attacks, Davis had seven and Emily Louck and Back had five each. Barber had six assists.
RCMS returns to action Thursday, Sept. 10 when they host North Judson at 5:30 p.m.
From Tuesday
Lady Bombers sweep Indians
MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central’s middle school seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams swept a pair of matches from host Twin Lakes Tuesday night.
In the seventh-grade contest, RCMS won by 25-18 and 25-14 scores. Reagan Back converted 10 serves with three aces, Olivia Barber had nine serves with three aces and Kami Davis had six serves with four aces.
Emily Louck and Davis had 10 digs each and Mya Holbrook added seven. Barber had six digs.
Barber also had nine assists and Davis and Back had three kills apiece.
The eighth-grade squad also won in two sets. The Bombers held off the Indians, 25-20, in game one before dominating game two by a 25-13 final.
Brooke Koebcke had 11 straight points in the second set to lead the Bombers. Strong net play was turned in by Lydia Redlin, Chloe Jordan and Koebcke.
Rensselaer’s “B” team also won in straight sets, with Kali Northcutt, Sydney Armstrong and Jordan leading in serving.
Scheduling News
• Rensselaer Central’s volleyball match with Calumet on Tuesday, Sept. 8 has been canceled. Instead, the Bombers will face Faith Christian of Lafayette beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• The Hoosier Conference girls’ golf meet has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 11. It will be played at Chippendale Golf Course in Kokomo with an 8 a.m., CST, tee time.
• The Hoosier Conference Tournament at Twin Lakes has been added to the boys’ tennis schedule. It will be held Sept. 15, 17 and 19 in Monticello.
• Another change to the boys’ tennis schedule involves a rescheduling of its tennis match at Carroll. The teams will square off on Sept. 10 next week instead of Sept. 14.
• Changes in the middle school volleyball schedule for eighth grade include vs. Tri-County at RCMS on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. (no “B” game), vs. South Newton at RCMS at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 (no “B” game) and vs. West Central at RCMS at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 (no “B” game).