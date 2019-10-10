WEST LAFAYETTE — A scoring barrage has put Rensselaer Central into the championship game of the West Lafayette Class 2A Sectional.
The Bombers (13-3-2) will face the host Red Devils (13-3-3) for the second straight year after blitzing Hanover Central, 9-1, Wednesday night. Westside edged Twin Lakes, 3-1, Wednesday, with leading scorer Carson Cooke scoring two of his team’s three goals.
Cooke was coming off a four-goal finish against Boone Grove on Monday night. The Red Devils won that match by a 4-3 final.
RCHS jumped ahead 5-0 in the first half against Hanover, with senior Eli Kosiba kicking in the game’s first score. He would add another goal for a 2-0 lead and the Bombers were well on their way to their second win over Hanover this season.
Rensselaer celebrated senior night by crushing the Wildcats, 7-1, on Oct. 3.
Other goals scorers for the Bombers included sophomore Luke Dixon and senior Alex Gull, who had two each. Sophomore Alex Zaragoza, sophomore Miguel Ruiz and freshman Matthew Brandenburg also had scores.
Dixon added three assists and Kosiba, Brandenburg, Zaragoza, senior Jayro Padilla and sophomore Cameron Grzych each had an assist.
Junior goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau had four saves. Wildcats goalkeeper Riley Johnson faced 22 shots on goal and finished with 14 saves.
Kosiba currently has a team-best 24 goals on the season. Dixon has 10 goals and Zaragoza owns nine.
Westside beat the Bombers, 6-3, on Sept. 12 in the first round of the Hoosier Conference Tournament. The Red Devils beat RCHS, 6-1, to win last year’s sectional championship at Hanover Central.