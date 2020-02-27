LOWELL — Rensselaer Central picked up perhaps its most impressive win of the season Tuesday at Lowell.
The Bombers (11-10) played under control and used a balanced offensive effort to knock off the dangerous Red Devils in a 59-55 victory at the Pit.
Lowell’s lineup features one of the Northwest Indiana region’s top players in 6-foot-6 junior Chris Manis, who poured in 34 points against the Bombers. Rensselaer had no one to match Manis’s size inside and he took advantage, hitting 14 of 22 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
But the rest of the Red Devils were just 8 of 23 from the floor. They took just five free throws in the game as Rensselaer stayed solid on defense.
The Bombers, meanwhile, got a team-high 17 points from senior slasher Alex Gull, with bench player Tate Drone pouring in 15 points. Leading scorer Josh Fleming added 11 points and Jacob Hillan and Brody Chamness had five each.
The game had nine lead changes in the first half, with Rensselaer taking a 30-28 lead into the locker room. The Bombers outscored the Red Devils in every quarter, except the fourth when both teams put up 17 points.
They staved off Lowell’s late charge by hitting 6 of 6 free throws in the game’s final moments.
Though just 10-12 this season, Lowell has been competitive against some of the region’s better teams. It lost by just seven points (74-67) to 20-1 Munster and beat a healthy Kankakee Valley squad by 27 points (68-41) in Wheatfield in January.
Besides Manis, the Devils also got 10 points and six rebounds from Hunter Polak, a sophomore. Manis had nine rebounds and sophomore Cayden Vasko had five assists.
Boone blasts Covenant
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian fell behind by double figures in the first half and could never recover in its 64-44 loss to visiting Boone Grove Tuesday night.
The Wolves (10-10) led 29-19 at intermission and outscored Covenant (14-8) in every quarter. They had four players in double figures, with Quinn Walker scoring 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He had five rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore guard Trey Steinhilber added 11 points with nine assists, seven steals and four rebounds and Hunter Ashlock also had 11 points. Johnny Parker had 12 points and six assists.
Boone hit 25 of 46 shots from the floor for 54 percent, while Covenant was held to 35 percent shooting.
Senior Ben Lins scored a game-high 24 points, hitting 9 of 20 shots. The rest of the team was just 7 of 26 from the floor.
Lins also had six rebounds and freshman Jacob Miller added six boards. Junior guard Isaac Alblas had seven points.
Spartans win at Frontier
CHALMERS — North Newton picked up a much-needed win ahead of its Class 2A sectional game with Rensselaer Central next week.
The Spartans (4-17), who were coming off a disheartening 50-48 loss to county rival South Newton last weekend, used a strong second quarter to seize control of a 60-45 win over Frontier Tuesday night.
It was the final regular season game for the Spartans, who snap an eight-game losing streak. They led just 17-16 after the first period, but used a decisive 20-6 run in the second quarter for a 37-22 lead.
Senior Braden Merriman had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory. He hit 6 of 11 shots from the floor.
Austin Goddard, a junior, added 10 points with seven assists and four steals and junior Cade Ehlinger had 10points and five boards.
Dylan Taylor had five rebounds, three assists and three steals and Kyler Rainford had six rebounds.
The Spartans hit 53 percent of their shots, going 24 of 45 from the floor. They were 4 of 9 from 3-point range.