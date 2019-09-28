BATTLE GROUND – North Newton junior golfer Mackendzie Dresbaugh and Kankakee Valley senior Halle Gutwein will be jockeying for positions once again on Saturday at the Lafayette girls golf regional at Battle Ground Golf Club.
Dresbaugh won her second Twin Lakes Section title in three years on Monday, edging Gutwein by three strokes (83-86) at the Tippecanoe Country Club in Monticello. Gutwein was the defending champion, shooting an 82 to fend off Dresbaugh, who had an 85, in last year’s postseason meet.
“I didn’t play very well on the back nine and I doubled 16,” Gutwein said of last week’s meet. “The greens were super fast and I didn’t have a very good game with my putting.”
Tee time is set for 10 a.m., local time, on Saturday. Feeding into the event are teams and individuals from six sectionals, including Twin Lakes, Lafayette Jefferson, Lake Central, LaPorte, Valparaiso and Western.
The top three teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next week’s state finals.
Gutwein figures to be among the top five fighting for a state finals birth.
“It’s like any other golf course,” Gutwein said of Battle Ground. “I’m long with my drives anyway. It’s a drive-wedge game for me.”
Gutwein has enjoyed a solid season, shooting a 73 to win the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet recently. She shot a 78 at an invitational at Battle Ground earlier this month.
“I’m hoping to do well,” she said. “I just need to keep my head high and not let the mental game get out in front of me.”
Dresbaugh shot an 87 at last year’s regional, finishing six strokes shy of qualifying for the state meet. Gutwein shot a 93 just days after winning her first sectional championship.
In 2017, Dresbaugh fired an impressive 82 and her first trip to regional, while Gutwein finished with an 86 that year.
Gutwein played in the shadows of Hanna Herma in her first two seasons. Herma, who currently adds punch to the University of Southern Indiana’s women’s golf club, qualified for regionals three straight years.
Joining Dresbaugh at regional are teammates Hannah Cooper, Madelyn Arenholz, Maddie Binge and Emma Gagnon, who broke 100 at sectional with a 96. The Spartans won their first Twin Lakes Sectional teen title this week.
Gutwein will be joined by teammates Emmagrace Biernat, Nadia Hemphill, Alexandra Saxon and Sara Groen, who shot a 99 to finish second in team scoring at sectional. The Kougars placed third overall with a 403 to qualify for regional.