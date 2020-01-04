The year 2019 was scattered with individual achievements that included a state champion (Hannah Redlin), a 1,000-point scorer who set his sights on career record lists in basketball and soccer (Ben Lins) and a pair of regional-qualifying girls’ golfers (McKendzie Dresbaugh, Halle Gutwein).
Covenant Christian also sent a boys’ cross country runner (Kohler Peterson) to the state meet for a second straight year, North Newton’s Dresbaugh captured her second sectional title in three years and Kankakee Valley had a high jumper (Taylor Schoonveld) reach the state finals in her first season.
There were several team accomplishments as well, including Covenant Christian’s boys’ basketball team and Kankakee Valley’s girls’ team successfully defending sectional titles.
Here are the top 10 sports events that made big news in the 2019 season:
1. Redlin ascends state podium
A runner-up for the title in 2018, Rensselaer Central junior Hannah Redlin became the third state champion in the discus event in school history when she threw a meet-best 143 feet, 3 inches at Indiana University’s track complex in the spring. The winning throw came on the next-to-last toss for Redlin, who won the title by nearly six feet. A multi-sectional and regional champion, Redlin will be the thrower to beat this spring as she looks to flirt with 150 feet or more, which brings us to story No. 2 …
2. Edmonds’ greatness remembered
Greatly responsible for Redlin’s ascent to discus champion is Gene Edmonds, a long-time coach at RCHS who passed away at the age of 90 on Dec. 4. A state and national Hall of Fame coach and official, Edmonds was along for the ride for all three of state championships (Redlin, Julie Koebcke, Michelle Luecke) and spent many hours at Rensselaer’s discus and shot-put rings providing instruction to countless athletes. “Coach”, who worked with Redlin from his scooter just weeks before his passing, impacted many lives as a teacher and track coach in prep and college arenas everywhere.
3. Lady Kougars conference, sectional champs
For the second straight year, Kankakee Valley’s girls’ basketball team cut down nets at a Class 4A sectional site, this time on Merrillville’s home floor last winter. The Kougars dodged a first-round challenge from Valparaiso (63-57 win), routed Hobart (74-39) and edged Michigan City, 61-59, in a thriller that featured 29 points from KV guard Sarah Martin, who was the 2019 Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year. A week before, the Kougars locked down their fourth straight Northwest Crossroads Conference title, going undefeated for the third straight year. The 2019 senior class finished 21-1 vs. league foes in those four championship seasons.
4. Covenant Christian champs again
Covenant Christian also defended its Class A sectional title of 2018 with three exciting finishes at West Central last winter. The Knights, led by the dynamic duo of juniors Ben Lins and Gavin Herrema, edged Tri-County (50-45), pulled free from West Central (64-49) and outlasted Pioneer (64-62) on Danny Bultema’s last second jumper. Lins and Herrema were later named co-Rensselaer Republican Players of the Year.
5. Peterson, Schoonveld punch tickets for state finals
In the spring, freshman high jumper Taylor Schoonveld qualified for the state finals, finishing seventh overall with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches. She cleared the bar on her final jump, vaulting over eight other jumpers to secure a top 10 finish in just her first season. Covenant’s Kohler Peterson, meanwhile, qualified for his first state finals in cross country with a top 25 finish at the New Prairie Semistate this fall. A senior, Peterson became the second Knights runner in the past two years to qualify for a state run in Terre Haute, joining former teammate Carson Bakker.
6. Lady Rebels, Kougars claim volleyball titles
South Newton made school history with its sectional championship in volleyball this fall, breaking a 33-year skid. The Lady Rebels, led by all-state performer Leah Schriner and a handful of talented freshmen, dispatched three teams for the Class A Sectional title, including Clinton Central, Faith Christian and North White. It was the Rebels’ first title since 1986 when they beat Kankakee Valley in a single-class setting. The 2019 edition of KV’s volleyball team also won a sectional title, beating RIver Forest, Wheeler and Culver Academies at home to claim its first title since 2015.
7. Lins set to become
all-time scoring leader
in 2 sports
Covenant Christian senior Ben Lins not only scored his 1,000th point in his first game of the season this winter, he became the school’s all-time goal scoring leader in soccer in the fall. He would finish with over 60 goals for his career, surpassing former standout Justin Handtke, who had 55 in four seasons. On the hardwood, Lins, a 6-foot-5 forward, is just points away from former teammate Chris Beezhold’s career scoring total of 1,247 points and should get there in the new year.
8. Dresbaugh, Gutwein reach golf regional
For the second time in three years, North Newton junior Mackendzie Dresbaugh won a sectional title at Twin Lakes’ Tippecanoe Country Club, edging friend and KV counterpart Halle Gutwein, who won the sectional title in 2018 to keep Dresbaugh to just her two titles. Dresbaugh is a three-year regional qualifier and Gutwein qualified to compete at regional all four seasons, including three times as an individual.
9. Spartans capture
baseball crown
Thanks to junior righthander Kyler Rainford, who pitched six scoreless innings despite nursing a broken finger on his pitching hand, North Newton’s baseball team earned its first sectional title since 1997 with a 5-0 shutout of defending Class 2A state champion Boone Grove at Rensselaer Central in the spring. Rainford allowed just two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts to push his team into the regional round. Teammate Robby James, a senior, blanked Boone over the final two innings, striking out the side in the seventh for the save.
10. Hughes, Herrema switch uniforms
Rensselaer Central junior Jackson Hughes and Covenant’s Gavin Herrema left their respective schools for more exposure with bigger schools this summer. Hughes, who was in line for 1,000 points as a Bomber, moved to Zionsville to be with his dad and has fit in nicely as an Eagle. A top 20 scorer in the state a year ago, he is currently the second leading scorer for Zionsville. Herrema, meanwhile, journeyed just a couple of miles down the road from Covenant, enrolling at KV. He is also in line for 1,000 points, but will now do it in a Kougar uniform. He finished as one of the state’s top 3-point shooters and assist leaders last season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kankakee Valley completes its sports complex … RCHS’s Kelsie Wuethrich wins second straight title in cross country … KVHS boys’ tennis enjoys its best season yet … RC’s Eli Hickman reaches state meet in wrestling … RC’s Noah Bierma, Owen Davisson and Max Korniak and North Newton’s Colin Wagner picked all-state in football … RC divers Darian McAdow and Morgan Molenaar reach state meet … RCHS wrestling team wins second straight sectional team title at Twin Lakes … RCMS distance runner Annalise Yeager sets new school mark in cross country … Covenant’s Carson Bakker, Grace DeBoer reach state meet in track.