RENSSELAER — It was an offer she couldn’t refuse.
Rensselaer Central senior Hannah Redlin, the state’s reigning discus champion, announced last week that she will throw the discus and other implements at Indiana State University next year.
The decision came down to what ISU had to offer to the Bomber thrower, who finished as the state’s runner-up finisher in the discus at Indiana University in 2018 before winning the event in 2019.
“They were just the best overall offer,” said Redlin, the daughter of Todd and Sarah Redlin. “I got along with the coach really well and I got along with the other throwers.”
Redlin, who also looked at Purdue University and the University of Cincinnati, approached several people before making her decision. The best advice came from former RCHS multi-state qualifier and Purdue thrower Chelsie Meeks.
“She said get your offering signed now,” Redlin said. “These are when the best offers are. If you sign later over the summer of even the spring, you’re not getting the best offers because they’ve already given out those offers.”
Another former athlete she reached out to was Julie Koebcke, who won a state title at RCHS and was an all-American in discus and shot at ISU. Koebcke also serves as Redlin’s fitness coach.
“She’s really excited,” Redlin said. “She really waned me to go there because that’s her alma mater and they’re really good.”
The Sycamores also feature a group of young throwers who should be able to help Redlin grow at the college level.
“I don’t think they have any upperclassmen girls,” Redlin said. “They have two upperclassmen boys this year, so I would be there with them for one or two year, which is great.”
The ISU women’s track and field program is guided by head coach Angela Martin. Brandon Bettenhausen serves as the women’s team’s throws coach.
Redlin expects to be one of the team’s primary discus throwers and will likely compete in other events.
“As a freshman, he (Bettenhausen) has you try everything and practice everything,” Redlin said. “Because you’re a freshman and there are implements you’ve never thrown before, he wants to see how you would do with them.”
That includes the shot-put, hammer throw and weight throw. Redlin is currently Rensselaer’s No. 1 shot and discus thrower and hopes to qualify for state in both events.
Academically, Redlin will study chemistry with a bio-chemistry minor with plans to go into pre-pharmacy.
“If I don’t go into pharmacy, I would go work at Eli Lilly or any other company that needs a chemist,” she said.
With her decision no longer a distraction, Redlin has individual goals that include defending her state title in discus. She would like to break 45 feet in the shot-put as well as break the school’s current record in the discus.
“My mom and I made a little wager,” she said. “If I throw over 170 feet at the state meet, I’ll get a tattoo that she will pay for.”
The tattoo would be displayed on the back of Redlin’s shoulder.
“I would have a sunflower for Spencer Davis (a former student who passed away two years ago),” she said, “poppies for my great-uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather and violets to kind of tame it down a little with all of the bright colors. I really hope I can get that done.”