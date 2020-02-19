RENSSELAER — No other wrestler has accomplished more than senior Eli Hickman at Rensselaer Central.
The four-year varsity performer owns the school’s all-time wins record, has four sectional championships, two regional titles and a semistate title.
He is a three-time state qualifier, which is two better than any other wrestler has done at RCHS.
But one thing remains elusive: a placement in the state tournament.
Hickman, the son of Ken and Jodi Hickman, reached the state meet as a freshman and again last year as a junior. Both times he was knocked out in the first round, just missing a chance at competing for a top eight medal in his weight class the next day.
“That’s what I’ve been working for all year, to get a chance to step up on the podium,” Hickman said after practice on Monday afternoon.
Hickman will begin his journey at 138 pounds with a Friday night match against Carmel senior Brandon Mattingly, the state’s No. 7 wrestler at 31-5.
Hickman expects a tight match.
“He’s a tough wrestler, but I think I’m pretty good, too,” he said. “I just have to wrestle my match. I kind of set myself up poorly Friday night, but I feel like I’m more confident this year. It’s going to be a tough match, but a good match.”
Hickman saw tape on Mattingly and feels he has a good plan going into the first round.
“He’s pretty good on top. He’s obviously a strong kid, very tough, very hard-nosed and well coached,” he said.
If the Bomber senior gets by Mattingly, he could face Chesterton junior Ethan Kaiser (34-5), who edged Hickman, 11-10, in the semistate finals match at East Chicago on Saturday. Kaiser opens first-round action against Greenfield Central senior Dylan Dorman (39-6).
Hickman was ranked the top wrestler at 138 at semistate and breezed through his first three matches to reach the finals. He took a quick lead on Kaiser, but gave back some points late in the match.
“He had two or three big moves and there were a couple of mistakes by me, but you just got to move on to the next opportunity,” Hickman said of Kaiser. “One of my good coaches always tells me, in a car the windshield is a lot bigger than the rearview mirror. Just focus on what’s ahead of you.”
Despite the one-point loss, Hickman was pleased with his 3-1 finish at semistate. He reached the 40-win plateau for the third straight season.
“I thought I wrestled really well. Even in my last match. I made a couple of mistakes, but I thought I wrestled my match,” he said. “There’s a couple of things that happened that didn’t go my way exactly. But I thought for the most part I had a really good day. Thirty seconds in a match is all it takes to change it.”
Hickman spent the off-season and practice time working on staying on his feet and being the aggressor in his matches. He hopes to dictate the pace against Mattingly Friday.
“Ninety percent of matches are determined on your feet, especially at this level. That’s what I worked on all season was my feet because last year I felt I couldn’t get to any legs,” he said.
Hickman has enjoyed great success from the first time he stepped on the mat as a freshman. He got his start well before that by tagging along with his brother, Hunter, to wrestling practices.
“It all started with me wanting to be like big brother, really,” he said. “When he started wrestling, I started wrestling. I just always wanted to be like him.
“With my career, yeah, I have the most wins, but it’s not really all about that. I like to have fun, be a good teammate, that’s what matters most to me; how people remember me off the mat more than on the mat.”
Hunter now serves as the Bombers’ head coach and will be in his brother’s corner throughout the weekend.
“He never got to make it there (to state),” Eli said. “We kind of made it our goal. It’s not about me individually. It’s been fun for both of us.”
Kankakee Valley freshman Cole Solomey will also compete in the state finals after finishing third at East Chicago’s semistate.
Solomey finished 3-1 on the day, winning his first two matches to secure a state finals spot. He lost his semifinal match but bounced back to claim the consolation final by a 5-1 decision against Merrillville’s Malik Hall.
Solomey will bring a 37-4 mark into the state finals.