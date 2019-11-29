RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball program will honor area firefighters during its game with Kankakee Valley on Friday, Dec. 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters will receive free admission to the game with VIP seating and food. All departments and firefighters will then be recognized between the JV and varsity games at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
For more information, call (219) 866-5175.
The Bombers opened the 2019-20 season with a home game against Tri-County on Nov. 29. The Kougars also opened the season against Tri-County, winning in Wolcott on Nov. 26.
KV won last year’s meeting with the Bombers by a 48-41 final.