WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s co-ed middle school swim team picked up the first of what could be a couple of invitational titles this winter, winning the Kankakee Valley Middle School invite on Saturday.
The Bombers cruised to the title, scoring 136 points to beat runner-up KVMD as well as North Judson and Knox.
The Kougars had 74 points, followed by Judson (50) and Knox (49).
Rensselaer Central Middle School won 11 of the 12 events, with Amelia Brackman of Knox winning the 50-yard butterfly to keep the Bombers from running the table.
In individual events, Katie Castle won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 25.69 seconds for RCMS, teammate Ary Nelson won the 100-yard individual medley in 1:08.53 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:15.29, Lily Cook took the 50-yard freestyle in 28.69 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 1:02.43, Trinity Oliver won diving with 183.05 points and Annie Parrish won the 400-yard freestyle.
RCMS also won all three relays. Castle, Nelson, Cook and Audrey Korniak won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:13.75. Parrish, Brock Robinson, Ty Walker and Emily Louck won the 200-yard freestyle relay, and Cook, Castle, Korniak and Nelson won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
For the young Kougars, Jayla Barrera was second in diving with 131.28 points and Coen Murray took second in the 400-yard freestyle race. Lilly Belstra raced to second in the 100-yard backstroke.
KVMS took second in all three team relays. Belstra, Preston Kritlow, Gabriel Bristol and Murray placed in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:34.21. Jo Jo Short, Tim Stidham, Barrera and Kritlow took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:15.89 and Murray, Lilly VanLoon, Allison Rushmore and Kritlow did the same in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 5:16.88.
Bombers bounce Rebels, 153-29
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s middle school swim team finished 1-2 in nine of the meet’s 12 events to cruise to a 153-29 romp of visiting South Newton Monday at the high school pool.
Double winners for the Bombers included Ary Nelson in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 14.45 seconds) and 50-yard butterfly (31.64 seconds); Katie Castle in the 100 individual medley (1:16.09) and 100 freestyle (1:05.11); and Lilly Cook in the 50 free (27.31 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:21.34). Trinity Oliver was the diving champion with 122.05 points, Abby Hannon won the 100 breaststroke in 1:37.97 and Audrey Korniak was the 400 free champion in 5:16.94.
RCMS also won all three relays, with the 200 medley squad of Castle, Nelson, Korniak and Lilly winning in 2:13.81; the 200 freestyle team of Annie Parrish, Brock Robinson, Ty Walker and Emily Louck winning in 2:07.79; and the 400 free squad of Cook, Castle, Korniak and Nelson winning in 4:35.07.
Runner-up finishers for the Bombers included Parrish in the 200 freestyle (2:31.77) and 400 free (5:19.57), Robinson in the 100 IM (1:18.15), Louck in the 100 freestyle (1:09.37), Rowan Michael in diving (78.45 points), Walker in the 50 freestyle (29.70 seconds), Emily Parker in the 100 backstroke (1:21.34), Korniak in the 50 butterfly (34.77 seconds) and Ethan Cook in the 100 breaststroke (1:38.91).
The Bombers will travel to Kankakee Valley Thursday night for a dual meet.