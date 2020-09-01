HEBRON — Rensselaer Central Middle School distance runner Oden VanHoose won the boys’ title and the RCMS girls’ team claimed a team title at Saturday’s annual Dave Walker Invitational in Hebron.
VanHoose won the boys’ race in a time of 11 minutes, 20 seconds. He was one of three top 10 finishers for the Bombers, with Tyger Woodke (8th in 12:15) and Jack Boer (10th in 12:20) the others.
Also competing for RCMS, which finished second in the team race to Hanover Central (20-43), included Ethan Cook (11th), Brock Hurley (14th), Daniel Davis (15th), Isaac Messman (22nd), Darius Lapsley (24th), Caulden Pulver (27th) and Donavyn Green (28th).
Other teams competing were Winamac, Hebron and North Judson.
The Lady Bombers, propelled by 2-3 finishes of Annalise Yeager and Audrey Korniak, cruised to the team title with 34 points. Hebron was second with 50, followed by Hanover Central, Winamac, Washington Township and North Judson.
Yeager covered the course in 13:10, with Korniak keeping pace ini 13:14. Hope Hurley (7th) and Kylie Spencer (10th) also finished among the top 10 in 13:55 and 14:08, respectively.
Other runners competing for coach Dan Yeager’s squad included Delaney Koebcke (12th), Liberty Bate (21st), Braelynn Jones (23rd), Taylor Girton (39th), Maggie Hooker (43rd) and Emily Parker (53rd).
Prep Boys Soccer
Portage too fast for KVHS
WHEATFIELD — Portage’s quick start paved the way for a 3-1 lead by halftime as the Indians handed Kankakee Valley its first loss of the season by a 4-1 final Monday night in boys’ soccer action.
The Kougars (2-1-3), who showed great energy early, fell behind after Ian Garzella scored from 25 yards out, placing the ball in the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
But Ty Niewoehner knotted the score five minutes later, converting a rebound into his second goal of the season to tie the match at 1-1.
But Garzella would add goals 2 and 3 in the match late in the first half to give Portage a comfy 3-1 lead.
The Kougars brought more of the same energy in the second half which led to multiple scoring chances. But they were unable to sneak one through against goalkeeper Bryce Hufford (6 saves) and the Indians defense.
Garzella would slice through KV’s defense for one more goal, giving him four in the game, to cap the scoring for Portage, which won for the first time in four chances this season.
Lucas Miller and Nick Duncan had assists for the Indians (1-2-1). Hayden Myers had nine saves for the Kougars, who return to action Wednesday night to face Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell at 6:30 p.m.
It will be Senior Night for KVHS, which will honor the team’s nine seniors prior to kick-off. The senior group includes Niewoehner, Myers, Devin Mount, Julian Colon, Andrew Tobias, Noah Fry, Colin Wheeler, Alexander Lain and Aiden Thompson.
Scheduling News
• The RCHS boys’ soccer game with Carroll on Sept. 20 will start at 1 p.m. instead of 9 a.m.
• The RCHS girls’ soccer game with Kankakee Valley on Saturday, Sept. 5 will feature a junior varsity contest after the varsity match. The squads will play a half.
• Added to the RCHS girls’ soccer schedule is a road contest with Kouts on Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.