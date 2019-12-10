MONON — Rensselaer Central cruised to its third straight North White Super 6 title Saturday, beating five other wrestling teams for the team trophy.
The Bombers, who needed last-minute heroics to win titles in 2017 and 2018, cruised to a 5-0 record, beating Twin Lakes (54-30), North Judson (67-12), North White (60-24), North Newton (50-27) and Pioneer (60-14).
RCHS had seven wrestlers go unbeaten in their weight classes, including Cohen Craig at 113 and 120 pounds, Micah Moore at 120 and 126 pounds, Lakin Webb at 126 and 132 pounds, Coby Johns at 132 and 138 pounds, Eli Hickman at 145 and 152 pounds, Kyle Carter at 145 and 152 pounds and Martin Boget at 220 and 285 pounds.
The Bombers will return to action Saturday when they host their annual Super Duals meet beginning at 8 a.m. Two wrestlers will look to add their names to the record books, with Eli Hickman, a senior, in pursuit of the school’s all-time wins record (135 by Ryan Kaufman) and senior Coby Johns eyeing inclusion in the 100-win club.
Hickman is four wins away from breaking Kaufman’s mark, while Johns needs five wins Saturday to become the 11th wrestler in school history to reach 100 wins.