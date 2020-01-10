RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central wrestling team finished the home portion of its schedule with a 48-24 win over Benton Central on senior night Thursday.
The Bombers — 22-2 in dual meets this season — won nine of 14 matches on the Joe Burvan Gymnasium floor, with seniors Eli Hickman, Coby Johns and Pierce Taylor picking up victories.
Hickman pinned his 138-pound opponent in 1 minute, 29 seconds, while Johns won by pin at 132 pounds in 1:47.
Taylor also picked up pin points for the team, winning at 195 pounds in 2:49.
Mason Stanley won by a 4-2 decision at 106 pounds, Cohen Craig won by 6-0 decision at 113 pounds, Lakin Webb pinned his foe in 3:04 at 126 pounds, Kyle Carter won by pin in 3:11 at 145 and Jordan Cree (220) and Gradin Daniels (285) won by forfeit.
Other seniors honored on senior night included Micah Moore, Gage Oliver and Trixie Maguran-Jacobson.
Maguran-Jacobson traveled with five other female wrestlers to participate in the Maconaquah Regional on Friday. The top wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the girls’ state finals.
The varsity team will travel to Cedar Lake for the Lake County Invitational that features 21 other teams. The JV squad will compete in the Guerin Catholic Super Duals on Saturday.