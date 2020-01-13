DELPHI — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams used superior depth to collect a pair of invitational titles at Delphi on Saturday.
The Lady Bombers had five individual champions and won all three relays to finish with 136 points. Delphi had 92 for second, followed by Fountain Central (71) and Lafayette Central Catholic (25).
Both Kennedy Minter and Elise Dobson won two events each, with Minter claiming the 200-yard individual medley race and adding the 100-yard butterfly title.
Dobson won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke events. Dobson was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay team that also featured Addison Hesson, Emily Myers and Emma Warren.
Maddy Marchand was the 100 freestyle champion.
Marchand, Solcy Sanchez, Myers and Minter combined to claim the 200 free relay title and the 400 free relay team of Dobson, Sanchez, Marchand and Minter also won.
Personal bests were recorded by Marchand in the 100 freestyle, Warran in the 100 backstroke and Hesson in the 100 breaststroke. Meleahna Williams had a season-best time in the 50 free.
The Bomber boys’ team had just one individual winner with senior Jacob Parrish taking the 500-yard freestyle title in 5 minutes, 25.58 seconds. But RCHS had a number of seconds and thirds to finish with 107 points to edge Fountain Central, 107-92.
LCC was third with 72 points and Delphi had 49 points.
Turning in a PR was Cam Ewing in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.09. Jimi Michael had season-bests of 53.79 and 1:59.86 in the 100 and 200 free events, respectively.