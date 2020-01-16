BUNKER HILL — Rensselaer Central coach Hunter Hickman and his staff will take two female wrestlers to the state finals at Kokomo’s Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 17.
Senior Trixie Maguran-Jacobson and freshman Rachel Dunlap will compete for division titles. Maguran-Jacobson, a two-time state qualifier who placed fourth in the 2018 state finals and sixth last year, placed third at 170 pounds at the North Regional in Maconaquah last Friday.
The top four finishers in each weight class earn ribbons.
Dunlap, meanwhile, placed fourth at 98 pounds at Maconaquah to secure a spot.
The Bombers had three other wrestlers travel to the regional, with Lacie Lear, a junior, competing at 106 pounds, freshman Rheannon Pinkerman also competing at 106 and freshman Michelle Aguilar battling foes at 170 pounds.
Weigh-in is set for 3 p.m., CST, on Friday, with wrestling to begin at 4 p.m., local time. Admission is $10 per person.