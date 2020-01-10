RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams picked up a sweep of Benton Central at the RCHS pool on Thursday night.
The Lady Bombers had to sweat out a 92-88 victory over the Bison, securing the win with a victory in the last event of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay. The foursome of Maddy Marchand, Solcy Sanchez, Elise Dobson and Kennedy Minter won in 4 minutes, 13.35 seconds to edge BC’s No. 1 team.
BC’s depth nearly caught the Bombers, who won eight of 12 events, including two relays. The 200 medley relay team of Dobson, Minter, Emily Myers and Marchand won in 2:06.74.
Individual winners included Minter in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.75 and the 200 individual medley in 2:27.77; Dobson in the 500 freestyle in 5:51.70 (a season best) and 100 backstroke (1:09.58); Solcy Sanchez in the 200 free in 2:26.27; and Darian McAdow in diving with 256.60 points to remain unbeaten on the season.
Turning in personal bests were Marchand int he 100 freestyle, Lilly Misch and Meleahna Williams on the 500 free and Addison Hesson and Baylie Wuethrich in the 100 breaststroke.
The Bombers boys’ team had a much easier time, winning 11 of 12 events in a 133-45 dominating effort vs. BC.
Four swimmers had two wins each for RCHS, including Alex Nagel in the 200-yard free in 2:07.86 (with teammate Conner Parker second) and 100 backstroke in 1:01.98 (with Zach Geleott second); Aidan Geleott in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.35 (with brother Zach second) and 100 butterfly in 57.81 seconds (with Eli Dobson second); Jimi Michael in the 50 free in 24.73 seconds (with brother John second) and the 100 free in 54.05 (with Dobson second); and Jacob Parrish in the 500 free in 5:34.07 (with Matthew Swartz second and Kayne Robinson third) and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.09.
The 200 medley relay team of Nagel, Parrish, Dobson and John Michael won in 1:55.01; the 200 free squad of Aidan Geleott, Dobson, John Michael and Jimi Michael won in 1:41.79; and the 400 free group of Aidan Geleott, Nagel, Swartz and Jimi Michael cruised to victory in 4:13.35.
Turning in personal bests were Jimi Michael, Cam Ewing and Parker in the 100 freestyle and Nagel in the 100 backstroke. Parrish had a season-best with his win in the 100 breaststroke.
Sophomore diver Hayden Box finished second in 1-meter diving with 193.60 points. His slip on the board on his last dive kept him from the winner’s podium.
The Bombers return to action Saturday when they participate in the Delphi Invitational. The meet is set to begin at 9 a.m.
• In a home meet on Tuesday night, the Bombers swept a pair of meets from South Newton. The girls’ team won by a 118-43 final, while the boys cruised to a 136-22 finish.
Dobson and Minter won two events each in the girls’ meet, with Dobson winning the 200 freestyle in 2:15.01 and the 100 backstroke in 1:08.69. Minter was the 50 freestyle winner in 27.64 seconds and added the 100 butterfly title in 1:04.79.
Marchand was the 100 free champion in 1:06.46, Sanchez won the 500 free in a PR time of 6:38.20 and Addison Hesson was the 100 breaststroke winner in 1:31.01, which represents a PR.
McAdow cruised in diving with 256.15 points.
The Lady Bombers finished 1-2 in nine of the 12 events and won all three relays.
Box’s diving title highlighted the boys’ team’s victory over the Rebels. He scored 208.85 points to better his previous best by 22 points to claim the diving title.
Other winners for RCHS included Nagel in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.31, Parrish in the 200 IM in 2:22.55, Aidan Geleott in the 50 free in 24.96 seconds, Swartz in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.97, Jimi Michael in the 100 free in 56.33 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.34 and Zach Geleott in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.65.
PRs were set by Geleott in the 100 free and 100 backstroke, Ewing in the 100 free and Jimi Michael in the 100 breaststroke.
The Bombers also claimed all three relays.