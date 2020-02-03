HEBRON — Dates and times are set for the Class 2A Hebron girls’ basketball sectional next week.
Rensselaer Central is one of eight teams participating in the tournament. The Lady Bombers (12-9) will open against South Central Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m., CST.
Tickets for the game will be available at the door and will cost $6 per person each night or you can buy an all-session pass for $10 per person. Doors will open to the public one hour prior to the start each night.
Participating schools include Boone Grove, Hebron, North Judson-San Pierre, North Newton, RCHS, South Central, Westville and Winamac.
If the Bombers get by South Central, they will face the winner of the Boone Grove/North Newton game on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
Here is a look at the times for the tournament (all times are CST):
Class 2A Hebron Sectional #34
Tuesday, Feb. 4
G1: South Central (Union Mills) vs. Rennselaer Central 5:30 p.m.
G2: Boone Grove vs. North Newton 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
G3: North Judson-San Pierre vs. Winamac Community. 5:30 p.m.
G4: Hebron vs. Westville. 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
G5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2. 5:30 p.m.
G6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8 6 p.m.
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner of G6 — Championship