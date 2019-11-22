RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ swim team opened the 2019-20 season with a 127-52 domination of visiting North Judson on Tuesday.
The Bombers claimed 10 of the 11 events, with Sydney Grantz’s win in the 50-yard freestyle the lone win for the Jays.
The Bombers finished 1-2 in seven events, including the 200-yard medley relay (with the foursome of Elise Dobson, Lizzie Parrish, Emily Myers and Kennedy Minter winning in 2 minutes, 13.81 seconds) and the 400 free relay (with the team of Solcy Sanchez, Meleahna Williams, Maddy Marchand and Dobson winning in 4:44.62).
Minter won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.91 with Sanchez second, Darian McAdow was the diving champion with 248.78 points and Ellie Castle placed second, Myers was first in the 100 freestyle in 1:10.21 with Marchand second, Dobson won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:03.81 with teammate Sanchez second and Addison Hesson was the 100-yard breaststroke champion in 1:22.12 with Baylie Wuethrich second.
Myers was the 200 individual medley champion in 2:45.06, Minter captured the 100 freestyle in 1:01.24 and Dobson was the backstroke champion in 1:08.40.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Myers, Marchand, Sanchez and Minter also won in 2:01.27.
RCHS 2nd vs. Harrison at tri-meet in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Harrison used its depth to hold off Rensselaer Central during a three-way meet at Lafayette Jeff High School on Thursday night.
Jeff’s pool was used due to a renovation project at Harrison.
The Raiders had 320 points to 300 for the Bombers, who did win six of the meet’s 12 events. Seeger was third with 263 points.
Champions for RCHS included senior Kennedy Minter in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly, senior Darian McAdow in diving, junior Elise Dobson in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke and the medley relay team of Dobson, Minter, Emily Myers and Maddy Marchand.
Myers also earned second in the butterfly in a close finish with teammate Minter.
The Bombers return to action Tuesday, Dec. 3 when they host rival Twin Lakes.