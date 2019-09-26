CEDAR LAKE — Rensselaer Central’s cross country teams tackled Hanover Central’s beautiful Monastery course in Cedar Lake Tuesday, with the girls’ team claiming the team title in a triangular meet.
The Lady Bombers — propelled by sophomore Amzie Maienbrook’s top finish — cruised to victory with 17 points. Four runners went 1, 2, 3 and 4 for RCHS to easily out-distance themselves from Merrillville (55) and Hanover (65).
Kelsie Wuethrich was second overall, followed by Rheannon Pinkerman and Baylie Wuethrich. Piper Sell was seventh as RCHS claimed five of the first seven places.
Solcy Sanchez was eighth and Alyse Musch 12th. Also competing for coach Sid Dobson’s team were Elizabeth Knoth (14th), Sarah Mahnesmith (19th), Audrey Davisson (23rd), Hanna Warne (24th), Anna Black (25th), Kelsey Rodibaugh (26th), Emily Dobson (27th), Gracie Castle (28th), Elise Dobson (31st) and Kelsey Galt (32nd).
Rensselaer’s boys’ team got a second-place finish from Tristan Wuethrich as the Bombers finished third in the three-team race. Hanover Central scored 30 points, followed by Merrillville (44) and the Bombers (62).
Senior Jacob Parrish also finished among the top 10 with a seventh-place finish. Senior teammate Camden Chapman was 11th overall and was followed by Conner Parker (15th) and Will Messman (17th).
Other competitors for RCHS included Nolan Potts (18th), Rodney Woudema (19th), Geoffrey Hopkins (20th), Eli Dobson (25th), Alex Nagel (28th), AJ Hopkins (29th), Oleksander Ivanenko (39th) and Eric Baugh (32nd).