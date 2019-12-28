DELPHI — Rensselaer Central couldn’t overcome an eight-point halftime deficit in falling 67-53 in the first round of Delphi’s Kitchen Classic Friday afternoon.
The Bombers (3-4) return to Delphi Saturday to face the host Oracles (4-5), who lost 54-51 to North Montgomery. The consolation game is set for 3 p.m., CST, with the final to tip-off at 5 p.m.
The Hornets (6-4) led 17-10 after the first quarter and pushed their lead to 52-38 by the end of the third period.
Reid Douglas had 16 points for the winners, including a pair of 3-pointers. Rossville hit 27 of 52 field goals for 52 percent and knocked down five 3-pointers.