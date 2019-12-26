MOROCCO — North Newton standout baseball player Kyler Rainford, who pitched through a broken finger in his throwing hand to lead the Spartans to a sectional title last year, will continue his playing career after high school.
Rainford signed a National Letter of Intent Dec. 11 with Lincoln Trails College, a junior college with a solid baseball program in Robinson, Illinois.
“Lincoln Trails was one of the first schools that reached out to me and wanted to see me throw,” said Rainford. “I had some emails from other schools, but Lincoln Trails personally reached out to me. They have a nice campus and a reputation of having a good program.”
Rainford received a full-ride scholarship from Lincoln Trails as this could be just the first stop for him as he plans on continuing his playing career.
“The reason we decided to go the Juco route is because of my age,” said Rainford. “I will be just 17 when I graduate and head off to college. It is easier to be seen by bigger schools or pro scouts at a Juco than a small high school.”
It was a homecoming of sorts for the Rainford family at the signing as Kyler’s dad, Kevin, played for Lincoln Trails in the 1990s.
“I think this is a great place for him to go,” said Kevin Rainford. “They have some great facilities and coaches. They know how to get kids to the next level and that is what we are most excited about.”
Rainford, still a senior will be one of the top pitchers in the Region this spring before he heads out to become a Statesman at Lincoln Trails. The righthander had a break-out season last spring for the Spartans, who finished 17-10 overall and won the Rensselaer Class 2A Sectional title.