RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke is still waiting for his team to play to its full potential.
He hopes that moment comes more than once in next week’s Class 2A Hebron Sectional.
Though the Bombers won 7 of their last 10 games to finish with a 13-9 regular season record, they had moments of fits and starts in many of those games, including Thursday’s finale at Hebron.
A far superior team talent-wise than the Hawks, the Bombers struggled to play with any continuity, committing eight turnovers in the fourth quarter when they were looking to build on a 12-point lead.
Rensselaer won by a 51-38 final, but it wasn’t a clean finish for a team that aspires to win the school’s first sectional title in seven years.
“We still have some things we have to fix,” Radtke said. “We have too many communication errors. Defensively, we’re still a step slow at times and we seemed unsure at times what we were doing. We’ve got to fix some things quickly before next Tuesday or it’s going to be one and done.”
The Bombers will face a difficult test in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday night. South Central, which is led by 6-foot senior Amber Wolf (15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds per game), has enjoyed a solid 15-7 season.
“She’s a 1,000-point scorer for her career and a senior,” Radtke said of Wolf. “They were very successful in the PCC conference for many years. They’re going to play hard.”
The Satellites are 4-1 against the sectional field — losing 40-38 to favored North Judson in December — and possess one of the sectional’s best backcourts in Wolf and Abigail Tomblin (10.8 points, 2.6 assists, 3.1 steals).
Olivia Marks is the team leader in rebounds at 7.4 per game while contributing 5.7 ppg.
“The Tomblin girl is a scrapper and plays hard,” Radtke said. “And they have some really nice role players who can put the ball in the hole. We have to come and play do-or-die situations for four quarters; play at a high intensity and a high level and not take breaks. If we let Wolf go off on us, we’ll be in for a long battle. We’ve got to step up and be ready to play defense.”
Rensselaer is led by senior Sydney VanMeter, a four-year varsity player who has scored over 800 points in her career. She is enjoying one of her better offensive seasons despite dealing with sore knees.
Sophomore Jessie Ringen also averages double figures in her second season as a varsity starter. Sophomore Abby Ahler has solidified the post position and senior Lexi Healey continues to spark the defensive effort.
Avree Cain, a sophomore, is the point guard with sophomore Morgan VanMeter the first off the bench.
“Offensively, I think we’ll get the looks that we need,” Radtke said. “But it’s the defense that needs to get big stops. We can’t let them get on a run and weather the storms when they come. Rebounding will be a key thing, too. We can’t let Wolf get two or three chances at a basket.”
Radtke said the Satellites, who have never played Rensselaer, is similar to a North White or Lafayette Central Catholic.
“It’s a mixture with the size that North White has and the determination CC brings,” he said. “It’s one of those games where we have to come out ready and not get complacent.”
Tuesday’s other first-round match-up has Boone Grove, the field’s worst team record-wise at 4-17, playing 10-11 North Newton. The winner will play either RCHS or South Central in a semifinal game on Friday.
North Judson (17-4) will open sectional play Wednesday against rival Winamac (14-10), with the winner of that game to face either Westville (14-6) or Hebron (5-16).