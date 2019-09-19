Both Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley went head to head with their respective conference leaders on Thursday, with both teams suffering 3-0 losses.
At Rensselaer, the Bombers (5-7, 1-2 in the HC) lost to state-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic (12-2, 3-0 in the HC) by 25-21, 25-17 and 25-16 scores in a respectable outing.
Sophomore Jessie Ringen led in attacks, going 21 of 22 with four kills. She added a block and was 14 of 16 in serve receptions with nine digs.
Senior Alivia Lakin was 10 of 11 attacking with three kills and added six digs. Sophomore Kaylee Tiede-Souza was 9 of 11 attacking with a kill and junior Lacie Lear was 13 of 13 serving. Brittney Moore was 12 of 12 serving and had a team-high 10 digs.
Alexis Oliver had three blocks and Lakin, Karly Kaufman and Morgan VanMeter added a block each. Ellie Castle, a sophomore, was 8 f 9 serving with an ace and 24 of 32 setting with six assists.
Junior Lauren Moore was 23 of 25 setting with five assists.
KVHS, meanwhile, hosted Munster Thursday night, losing by 25-8, 25-9 and 25-12 scores as the Mustangs dominated.
Munster remains atop the Northwest Crossroads Conference standings with a 6-0 mark. It is 19-5 overall.
The Kougars, who got five kills and an ace from sophomore Alexis Broyles against the Mustangs, falls to 16-4 and 3-3 in the NCC.
Lady Bombers outlast Delphi
DELPHI — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team went the distance in holding off Delphi, 3-2, during a road match on Tuesday night.
The Bombers won by 24-26, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19 and 15-10 scores for their fifth win of the season.
Jessie Ringen was 39 of 43 attacking with nine kills, Kaylee Tiede-Souza was 29 of 36 with eight kills and Alivia Lakin, the team’s lone senior starter, was 19 of 25 with five kills.
Ringen also added 29 digs and finished 20 of 22 serving with two aces and Lakin had 24 digs and was 21 of 24 serving with two aces.
Lacie Lear was 19 of 21 serving with two aces, Alexis Oliver had five blocks and Elli Castle was 46 of 54 setting with nine assists. Lauren Moore had a team-high 13 assists on 47 of 50 sets.
Lady Kougars bounce Griffith
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team improved to 16-2 with its 3-0 win over Griffith Tuesday night at KVHS.
The Kougars won by 25-21, 25-7 and 25-12 scores against their old conference rivals.
Senior Courtney Sizemore filled the stat sheet with 14 kills, 10 serve receptions, two service aces and four solo blocks.
Fellow senior Kailee Webster added 10 digs, eight kills and four aces and sophomore Alexis Broyles had 12 kills and three aces. Taylor Schultz contributed three aces, Kailee Tuesburg had five digs and Lilly Toppen added a kill and an assist.
Junior setter Mya Przybylski had 31 assists.