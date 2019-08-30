RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team showed grit and tenacity against Kouts Thursday night, but couldn’t snap its losing streak in a 3-1 loss at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Lady Bombers (1-4) fell by 25-16, 21-25, 29-27 and 25-14 scores to the unbeaten Mustangs (3-0).
Rensselaer rallied from five points down late in the pivotal third game, forcing 23-23, 24-24 25-25 ties. The Bombers took a 26-25 lead, but Kouts scored four of the game’s final five points to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Jessie Ringen, a sophomore, had 11 kills on 49 of 56 attacks. She was also 12 of 14 serving with two aces and 15 of 17 in serve receiving. Sophomore Kaylee Tiede-Souza was 37 of 45 attacking with five kills and junior Alexis Oliver also had five kills.
Senior Alivia Lakin was 20 of 21 serving with two aces and 15 of 17 receiving, sophomore Brittany Moore was 11 of 12 serving with three aces and 15 of 15 receiving and junior Lauren Moore finished 21 of 21 serving and 56 of 59 setting with nine assists.
Junior Lacie Lear had 18 digs and sophomore Ellie Castle was 47 of 55 setting with 11 assists. Oliver added eight blocks, sophomore Morgan VanMeter had seven and Ringen and junior Karly Kaufman had four each.
KVHS wins NCC opener
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley opened the Northwest Crossroads Conference season with a 3-2 victory over visiting Lowell on Thursday night at the Kougar Den.
The Kougars (8-1) eked out a 17-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-20 and 15-12 victory, dropping the Red Devils to 3-5 overall.
Senior Kailee Webster had 17 kills to lead KVHS. She added seven serve receptions and three service aces.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles had 15 kills and eight serve receptions and junior Mya Przybylski had six service aces, a solo block and 30 assists. Senior Kailee Tuesburg had 16 digs and 18 serve receptions and classmate Courtney Sizemore added 11 digs, four kills and 17 receptions.
Taylor Schultz had two kills and a block.
Spartans pick apart Gavit
MOROCCO — North Newton made quick work of Hammond Gavit to run its record to 4-2 on the season Thursday night.
The Spartans won by 25-8, 25-9 and 25-11 scores, getting 13 kills on 24 of 25 attacks and four aces on 12 of 13 serving from senior Jamie Will. She also had a solo block.
Reese Fox had six kills and finished 16 of 16 serving with three aces and added five digs. Ashley Churchill was 18 of 18 serving with four aces, added five digs and was 54 of 55 setting with 19 assists.
Rebels remain unbeaten
KENTLAND — South Newton took down Fountain Central in three games to run its record to 5-0 on the season.
The Rebels cruised in a 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13 victory.
Leah Schriner, a senior, had 11 kills on 22 of 24 attacks and added seven digs. She was also 26 of 27 setting with 15 assists and added five aces on 15 of 16 serving.
Freshman Lexi Cripe and junior Samantha Warren had 10 kills each. Cripe was also 14 of 15 serving with five aces and freshman Lizzie Glassburn was 26 of 25 setting with 16 assists and 14 of 15 serving with five aces.
Freshman Abbey Carroll had 14 digs and sophomore Alexxys Standish added nine.
Alexis Griffin had five kills for Fountain Central (0-3). Marley Massey had 13 digs and Stella Jones dropped in two aces.
Trojans cruise past Culver
FRANCESVILLE — West Central improved to 2-6 on the season with its 3-0 win over Culver Community on Thursday.
The Trojans won by 25-15, 25-10 and 25-21 scores. Chloe Barlough led the offense with 11 kills on 18 of 21 attacking.
Jillian Kackos was 19 of 20 serving with 11 aces and added 10 digs and Wendy Garcia had four aces on 15 of 15 serves. Brielle Sheppered had 13 digs and setter Emily Pilarski was 34 of 37 setting with nine assists.
Gracie Eberhart added four assists.