RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team opened the 2019 campaign with a 5-0 shutout of host Rensselaer Central Thursday.
The Kougars dropped nary a set against the Bombers, who continue to rebuild under coach Ernest Watson.
At No. 1 singles, Cole Brzezinski cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Micah Moore, with Jake Boissy disposing of Bombers’ No. 2 player Ben Deadman, 6-2 and 6-1.
Braden Musch beat Tyler Davis, 6-1 and 6-3, at No. 3 singles.
In the doubles matches, Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin blanked RCHS’s Tommy Boyles and Nole Marchand by 6-0, 6-0 scores. KV’s No. 2 team of Jeb Boissy and Colton Pribyl won 6-0 and 6-2 over the Bomber duo of Adam Messman and Harrison Odle.
McKim is back at No. 1 doubles where he and former teammate Garrett Brewster won 18 games. Brewster is a 2019 graduate.
In junior varsity matches, the Kougars won twice, with Conner Biernat and Hayden Dase beating Caleb Oliver and Cassius Pulver, 8-1. Oliver and Pulver paired up again against KV’s Tom Evans and James Pisarski, losing 6-3.
—————
Prep Volleyball:
Lady Bombers drop
3-1 decision to Winamac
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central volleyball team opened the home portion of its schedule with a 3-1 loss to Winamac at Joe Burvan Gymnasium Thursday night.
The Warriors won 25-18 and 25-17 before Rensselaer bounced back for a 25-15 win in game three. Winamac, however, gained control early in game four to win by a 25-14 final.
Rensselaer won pivotal game three behind a quick start. The Bombers went ahead 7-0 and led 10-2 before Winamac chipped away at the lead, pulling within four points. But RCHS (1-1) pulled away late to push the match into a fourth game.
Senior Alivia Lakin had four kills on 19 of 25 attacks for the Bombers. She was 20 of 22 receiving with 12 digs.
Sophomore Jessie Ringen also had four kills on 13 of 16 attacks and had 16 digs to tie junior teammate Lacie Lear for the team lead.
Morgan VanMeter, a sophomore, had four blocks at the net, with Kaylee Tiede-Souza and McKenna Kingman adding three each.
Ringen was also 15 of 15 serving with four aces and 15 of 18 receiving. Lear finished 14 of 14 serving with an ace and Brittney Moore was 12 of 13 with an ace to go with nine digs.
Lauren Moore finished 42 of 44 setting with nine assists and Rhys Puent added eight assists on 27 of 33 sets.
The Bombers return to action Monday when they travel to Boone Grove.
Kougars record 34 kills in rout of Knox
KNOX — Kankakee Valley managed 34 kills in its 3-0 shutout of host Knox Thursday in prep volleyball.
KV (2-0) won by 25-9, 25-20 and 25-10 scores.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles had 13 kills and was dominant at the net with three solo blocks and 13 block assists.
Senior Courtney Sizemore and Kailee Webster had nine kills each and junior setter Mya Przybylski had a personal-best 27 assists.
Senior Kailee Tuesburg had 17 of her team’s 65 digs and added 10 receptions in a strong defensive effort. Przybylski and junior Taylor Schultz had three service aces each.
—————
Prep Soccer:
KV boys fall short
vs. Boone Grove, 3-1
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team opened the 2019 season on its new turf at the KVHS sports complex on Thursday, falling to visiting Boone Grove by a 3-1 final.
The Wolves took a 3-0 lead before Ben Herz’s goal with 1:25 showing in the contest accounted for KV’s lone goal.
Goalkeeper Wesley Higdon had 12 saves for the Kougars, with Julian Colon providing solid defense. Collin Wheeler was also solid in KV’s first contest of the season.
The Kougars will travel to Kouts on Saturday for a 5 p.m. start.
—————
Prep Girls Golf:
Lady Bombers pick
up 2nd win of summer
BROOK — Junior Cami Geleott’s round of 47 was the best score of the day in Rensselaer Central’s 247-259 win over South Newton Thursday at Hazelden Country Club in Brook.
Ashley Luzadder followed Geleott with a 64, Olivia Taylor shot a 66 and Hanna Rose and Addison Hesson had 70s.