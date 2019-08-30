RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had a M*A*S*H* unit posted on the sideline for the number of key injuries it had to endure against Kankakee Valley last week.
The Bombers were already without the services of sophomore Dylan Kidd, who is expected to be the team’s primary back when he returns. He suffered an injury in practice last week.
Dylan’s brother Dalton, a junior, suffered a knee injury during the course of the game and senior lineman Jarred Riegle lost his battle with a hole outside Rensselaer’s locker room. On his way back to the field at halftime, Riegle stepped into a deep hole coming off Bomber Drive and sprained his ankle.
Riegle is three-year starter for the Bombers, who used a rotating system to compensate for his loss.
Just minutes into the game, the Bombers lost senior linebacker Luke Standish, the team’s leading tackler the past two seasons, to unsportsmanlike conduct. He spent over three quarters in the locker room away from action.
And still the Bombers, who survived with a 13-8 victory to keep possession of the Cracker Barrel for a third straight year, somehow pulled out a contest that seemed destined to end with KV caressing a 9-7 victory.
Senior quarterback Eli Hickman’s 39-yard touchdown pass to classmate Noah Bierma with under 2 minutes remaining provided the winning score for RCHS, which has won 16 of 21 Barrel games under coach Chris Meeks.
The win was Meeks’s 160th as coach of the Bombers.
Bierma was a thorn in KV’s side most of the night.
“The first half, I thought he carried us,” Meeks said. “He’s calm, cool, composed. I thought he played that way all night. One thing we preach to our kids, this is the Cracker Barrel game. You have to play 48 minutes. It took us the 47th and 48th minute to get it done, but we did it. I’m proud of them.”
Rensselaer overcame key injuries, five turnovers, including two muffed punt returns, and four penalties, including two of the unsportsmanslike variety.
“We were undisciplined,” Meeks said. “The turnovers could be jitters. KV did some great things, too, give them credit. One of the things I’ve always said and old experienced coaches have said and I firmly believe it is that your biggest improvement will come from week one to week two. A lot of these guys, this is their first night under Friday Night Lights. It’s a little bit different. We’ll live and learn from this and it will make us better. We have some things to clean up that’s for sure.”
Coach James Broyles is now 0-2 in his short tenure at KV, which dominated the Bombers when he was a player in the 1990s. The Kougars will look to pick up their first win this week when they travel to Wheeler.
The Bearcats edged KV, 21-9, in 2018.
“They’re going to be ready for us,” Broyles said of Wheeler. “We’re going to watch film on them. I told the kids when they do watch film from (Friday’s) game, they’re really going to be upset. You’re going to be mad at yourself and everybody’s going to be frustrated to how close we were to really blowing this game open and they wouldn’t have been able to come back because of the opportunities we had. But credit to Meeks and their guys. They pulled it out.”
Here is a peek at last week’s top performers:
WEEK ONE STARS
OFFENSE
(★★★★★) Camron Neeley, West Central, sr. QB — 11 of 15 passing for 213 yards, TD + 13 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs in 36-31 win over Caston.
(★★★★) Colin Wagner, North Newton, sr. QB — 10 carries for 134 yards, 4 TDs + 2 of 6 passing with a TD in 58-0 win over South Newton.
(★★★★) Noah Bierma, Rensselaer Central, sr. RB/WR — 18 rushes, 128 yards (7.1 yards per carry) + 1 catch for a 39-yard TD in 13-9 win over Kankakee Valley.
(★★★★) Garrett Leman, West Central, jr. WR — 5 catches, 112 yards with a 71-yard TD catch vs. Caston.
(★★★★) Austin Goddard, North Newton, jr. RB — 11 carries, 50 yards, 2 TDs vs. South Newton.
(★★★★) Nathan Swafford, Kankakee Valley, sr. RB — 28 carries, 96 yards and a TD in loss to Rensselaer.
(★★★★) Elijah Durenleau, North Newton, sr. kicker — 8 for 8 point-after kicks vs. South Newton.
DEFENSE
(★★★★) Braden Nuest, West Central, sr. DB — 9 tackles, 2 interceptions vs. Caston.
(★★★★) Coty Marlatt/Cam Neeley, West Central — 8 tackles each vs. Caston.
(★★★★) Kiren Hesson, Rensselaer Central, sr. LB — 11 tackles, 6 solos in win over KV.
(★★★★) Addison Wilmington, Rensselaer Central, jr. DB — 7 tackles with an INT in win over KV.
—————
Bombers in state’s top 10
Friday’s win helped RCHS maintain a top 10 ranking in the Class 2A media and coaches polls this week. The Bombers are ranked No. 7 in the state, with Western Boone the top 2A team listed.
The Bombers trail Triton Central in the AP poll and Fort Wayne Luers in the coaches poll. Lewis Cass, which beat Pioneer last week, moved into the top five in the AP poll.
Newton County rivalry one-sided
North Newton’s 58-0 rout of its neighbors to the South gives the Spartans three straight wins over their rivals. The Rebels last won in 2015, losing 14-2 in 2016 and 41-6 in 2018.
Senior Colin Wagner’s conversion from running back to quarterback produced good results for the Spartans. He completed just 2 of 6 passes, but one was a 55-yard touchdown toss to teammate Vince Taylor. Wagner also rushed for 134 yards on just 10 carries with four scores.
Junior Austin Goddard carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns and Cade Ehlinger caught a TD pass. Kicker Elijah Duranleau hit all eight of his point-after attempts.
Week’s best performance
West Central senior quarterback Camron Neeley had the area’s best offensive performance, passing for 213 yards on 11 of 15 attempts with a touchdown.
He also ran the ball 13 times for 53 yards and two more scores in his team’s 35-31 rally vs. Caston. Receiver Garrett Leman had five catches for 112 yards, including a 71-yard TD.
Braden Nuest led the defense with nine tackles and two interceptions, both of which set up scores for the Trojans.