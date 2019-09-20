RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has won eight of its first 11 games, improving to 4-1 against Hoosier Conference foes with a 7-1 rout of Benton Central Thursday night.
The Bombers (8-2-1) had six different scorers, with sophomore Luke Dixon poking in two of his own. Adding goals were Dalton Henry, Alex Zaragoza, Eli Kosiba, Nick Stone and Alex Murillo.
Kosiba’s goal gives him a team-high 14 (see chart). Credited with assists were Dixon with two and Cameron Grzych, Zaragoza, Kosiba, Juan Valencia and Adam Martinez with one each.
Goalkeepers Elijah Gastineau and Matthew Brandenburg combined for 13 saves. Defenders Alex Gull, Jacob Hillan, Juventino Miguel and DJ Hanford kept the ball out of Rensselaer’s zone for most of the game, particularly in the first half before coach Chip Gull made mass substitutions.
The Bombers will look for win No. 9 Saturday when they travel to Hammond Gavit.
RCHS piles up more goals
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central continued its recent scoring spree, netting nine goals in a 9-0 shutout of visiting Winamac on Tuesday.
The Bombers (7-2-1), who scored six goals against Tipton and four shoot-out goals against Northwestern in the Hoosier Conference Tournament last weekend, scored five quick goals against the Warriors.
Senior Eli Kosiba and Juan Valencia, a junior, punched in two goals each. Other scorers included senior Ethan Riegle, sophomore Alex Zaragoza and freshmen Dalton Henry, Alex Facundo and Wrigley Porter.
Junior goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau had to make just two saves.
In the junior varsity match, the Bombers scored five goals in the first half in a 5-0 shutout of Winamac.
The Bombers (2-2-0) got goals from Cohen Craig, Alex Facundo, Miguel Ruiz, Zach Geleott and Jared Williamson. Strong defensive efforts were turned in by Drew Cain, Broc Beier, Leo Miguel, Colby Chapman and Braden White.
Matthew Brandenburg served as goalkeeper.