RENSSELAER — These Saturday matinees have become a struggle for Rensselaer Central.
Last year, a lethargic Bombers squad was beaten by Western by a 42-14 final on a warm Saturday afternoon after it was postponed a night earlier by lightning strikes in week three.
On Friday in week six, RCHS’s game with Lafayette Central Catholic was moved to Saturday due to thunderstorms. Officials waited over two hours before LCC was asked to board the bus for the long trip home.
When play resumed on Saturday, the Bombers — who were playing without starting quarterback Eli Hickman due to a hand injury — played sluggish in the first half of a 20-17 Hoosier Conference loss. They opened the game with a 15-play drive — engineered by senior Noah Bierma filling in for Hickman — but couldn’t capitalize on a fourth-and-goal on LCC’s 4-yard line.
A fumbled snap on LCC’s second offensive possession was recovered by RCHS senior linebacker Luke Standish to set up the game’s first score. Kiren Hesson’s 10-yard touchdown run with 11:54 showing in the second quarter had the Bombers ahead 7-0.
But the Knights (3-3, 1-1 in the HC) answered on their next possession, using a 64-yard touchdown pass from Clark Barrett to Reece Buche to tie the game at 7-7.
“Clark did a great job of scanning the field,” Knights coach Brian Nay said. “He really got to his third guy in his progression and he let it go and Buche made a great play in the end zone. That and the way we were able to handle that 2-minute drive at the end of the half when we put points on the board gave us great momentum.”
The pass play came with LCC staring at a third-and-20 from its own 36-yard line.
“We had a blown coverage for their first touchdown,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “We had them third-and-20 plus and we give up a 60-, 70-yard touchdown pass. That can’t happen.”
The Bombers (4-2, 1-2 in the HC) reclaimed the lead (10-7) with 24-yard field goal from senior Kaden Pinkerman with 2:03 left in the half and RCHS looked forward to getting the ball first in the second half.
But LCC used a nine-play scoring drive, with Barrett completing 6 of 7 passes to move his team 65 yards into the end zone. His 6-yard pass play to Reece Buche with 12.8 seconds left until halftime gave the Knights a 13-10 lead.
The Knights then scored again on their first offensive possession of the second half, with senior running back Ky Schrader and Barrett engineering a 44-yard scoring drive.
“They’re not a big-time running team, but they mixed enough run in to keep us honest. Barrett did a nice job of delivering the ball,” Meeks said.
Added Nay: “Ky Schrader stepped up and the offensive line stepped up. We really challenged them, especially those last couple of plays where we had to get a first down to seal it. We were able to run the ball with some success today.”
Again, the Knights avoided trouble with Barrett’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Ty Buche at the 6:40 mark coming with his team staring at a third-and-15 from RCHS’s 27-yard line.
Rensselaer did close within 20-17 on its next possession after junior Addison Wilmington returned the kick-off to CC’s 39-yard line. Seven plays later, Bierma barreled into the end zone from 3 yards out to tighten the score.
But the Bombers had two long scoring drives fizzle out, including a last-chance 13-play drive with 7 minutes remaining. Bierma’s 3-yard run on a fourth-and-5 from CC’s 44-yard line gave the ball back to the Knights with under two minutes remaining.
“A couple of times we got down in the red zone and didn’t capitalize,” Meeks said. “I don’t think we played overly inspired the first half. The second half, we played better. But you can’t do that against a good football team. I think we needed to come out with more fire in that first half and for some reason we didn’t.”
The Bombers had 59 running plays for 275 yards, including 108 yards on 23 carries for Bierma. With Hickman watching from the sideline in uniform, Bierma attempted just three passes with one completion.
Hickman is expected to be out for three, four weeks.
“He’s a proto-typical two-back in our offense,” Meeks said of Bierma. “We ran Addy as the two-back, but he’s usually a wing-back for us. It shuffles things around. We’ve had to deal with adversity all year long with kids getting hurt, and that’s football.
“I thought Noah did a very, very good job running our offense. We’ve just got to make plays. You’ve got to execute. You’ve got to capitalize. If they want to flood the box, then you have to complete a couple of passes.”
Defensively for RCHS, Standish had 12 tackles with a tackle for loss. Lorenzo Ramirez had seven tackles with five solos and two tackles for loss.
Reece Buche caught 7 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and Barrett completed 16 of 24 passes for 201 yards and three scores.
“I can’t say enough about Rensselaer and the quality of opponent they are,” Nay said. “They make you earn everything and we earned this victory. It’s a huge victory for our program. If you can come up to Rensselaer and walk out with a win, it’s huge for your momentum and huge for your program. We knew we were getting ourselves into a street fight and we have some boys who will be feeling it tomorrow.”
RCHS returns to action this week when it travels to Benton Central. LCC also stays on the road, traveling to Monticello to take on Twin Lakes.
“We’ve got some things where we need to get better. We played well for a few weeks, but today I think we took a step back,” Meeks said.